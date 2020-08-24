Complaints: Missoula post office employees sarcastically cough on each other

The U.S. Postal Service is in a state of uncertainty nationwide over budget cuts and alleged political subterfuge. Mask use — or the personal dispute of it — in the offices reflects a nationwide division. In her letter to the Missoula postmaster, Leahy noted Post Offce management and supervisors have been the subjects of complaints for failure to wear face coverings and enforce them among staff.

When the USPS District Manager Mark Talbot visited the Missoula facilities during the first week of August, he said he was impressed by the level of compliance, according to the files released by the health department. The morning after Talbot left, local management and many staffers went back to working without masks, one complainant said. Complaints filed by employees at Missoula's Post Offices, which were released to the Missoulian on Thursday, indicate stress within the offices is riding high.

"People who are not wearing masks are making fun of those who do, with such actions as coming up and coughing in people's faces a common thing. Management is not wearing masks or enforcing the wearing of masks at all. People are taking personal sick leave to not come into work because there is no social distancing or mask-wearing," one person, apparently an employee, wrote in their complaint on July 28. "Escalation of tempers on the floor is getting out of control."

Employees reporting a lax mask policy at work to the health department has helped draw the agency's attention to compliance issues, as was the case for The Resort at Paws Up in July. Unlike the luxury resort, however, the Post Office's services bring carriers to people's front doors, and dozens of others together into facilities for essential work. A common stance for those who oppose mask use is a perceived constitutional right to refuse the order, although a constitutional law professor at the University of Montana said in July that argument has no footing.

