'Concerns' as developer proposes housing, offices, cafe at historic Fort Missoula

A developer has purchased the historic Post Hospital building at Fort Missoula and is proposing to redevelop it into office space with a ground floor cafe or restaurant. He's looking into perhaps putting 15 to 20 small townhomes on the site, which lies near the Bitterroot River.
Meanwhile, a local historic preservation group has said they have "significant concerns" about privatizing portions of the Fort.
In early February, a design, planning and architecture firm from Denver called Tres Birds had three representatives meet with the City of Missoula’s Historic Preservation Committee. Tres Birds has been hired by the property owner, who hasn’t been identified. Property tax records indicate an LLC based in Salt Lake City owns the 3-acre parcel where the building is located.
The 16,000-square-foot, three-story Post Hospital building was built starting in 1911. During World War II it served as the hospital for the internment camp at Fort Missoula, which held Italian and Japanese men.
“(Tres Birds) has been hired to look into repurposing the old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula,” explained city planner Jen Gress. “At some point in the future, should the project go forward, the Historic Preservation Commission would be tasked with reviewing a historic preservation permit for the site.”
The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The land lies within the Fort Missoula Historic District zoning overlay and is within city limits.
Joanna OConnell, with Tres Birds, said the company specializes in reclamation projects and preserving historic structures and facades. She said they’ve met with 15 different stakeholder groups in town, including the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, Preserve Historic Missoula and the Target Range Homeowners Association.
“We heard from a lot of people that preserving open space was really important,” she said.
The company is in the very early stages of planning for what they’d like to do with the site. Dave Hoffman with Tres Birds said realistic options right now include renovating the top two floors of the Post Hospital building for use as office space. Then the ground floor could be renovated to include cafes or a restaurant that would be open to the public.
“The developer, the reason he wanted to buy this in the first place, was he saw a beautiful building that needed to be saved,” Hoffman said. “Having worked for him in Denver, that’s a genuine statement. The Post Hospital and all the grounds around it are going to stay as true to their historical character as they possibly can.”
The goal for the ground floor restaurant would be to make it a space where people can go to get lunch after visiting the museum, he said.
“It would be something that contributes to the whole historic experience,” he said.
The housing development would be near the river.
“Renovation is going to be fairly costly, so we’re looking at developing adjacent land,” he said. “When I say develop, I mean very low-density, respectful of the scale and proportion of things that are going on around it. It would be deferential to the hospital. We’re not making anything bigger or louder or prouder than the hospital, and we’re not trying to copy it.”
Hoffman said employees who work at Fort Missoula, such as Forest Service workers, said there’s a lack of food options within walking distance.
Doug Newby of Tres Birds said the feedback they’ve received shows that people in the area consider Fort Missoula an extremely important amenity.
“Our real goal there is the preservation of the unique character of the site,” he said. “It’s one of the most important buildings there and needs to be preserved. There’s also an invisible history, Black and Indigenous history there that has the potential to be embraced.”
Local preservation group Preserve Historic Missoula discussed the building at a board meeting on Thursday night because it is listed on their "most endangered buildings" list.
In a statement provided to the Missoulian, the group's board said they "wholeheartedly support the preservation and adaptive reuse of the Post Hospital and other buildings on the site."
They also support the addition of commercial buildings to the site that are in the architectural style of the Civilian Conservation Corps historic buildings that already exist.
"This will have minimal impact to the historic fabric," the board wrote. "It will bring new and appropriate businesses to the site, and could be a boon for the museums if visitors stay on site for longer stretches."
They said the developers should be lauded for their vision for adaptive reuse of the "incredibly significant" Post Hospital, and they look forward to having it opened up.
However, they said they have "significant" reservations about the inclusion of townhomes.
"We are very concerned over the proposed privatization of the Fort, and what that will do to the integrity of the site and its ability to be protected by additional preservation legislation in the future," they wrote. "The Fort maintains an extremely high degree of historic integrity due to its public use and extant structures, and our concern is that the privatization of Fort land and property would jeopardize that."
They acknowledged that a lack of housing options, especially of the affordable type, is a "hot button issue" in Missoula and they understand the need for additional housing stock.
"Finally, we feel that not enough information on what these houses would look like or cost was provided during stakeholder meetings," they wrote.
The statement was signed by Kasey Morgan (co-president), Matt Morgan (co-president), Cynthia Manning, Jennifer Anthony, Page Goode, Dan Hall, Kayla Blackman, Alix Sykes, Rob Henry, Patricia O’Keefe and Stan Cohen.
Dan Hall, a member of Preserve Historic Missoula, said his personal and professional opinion is that he supports adaptive reuse of the hospital building but is opposed to new housing. Preserve Historic Missoula lists the Post Hospital as one of the "most endangered" buildings in town, but Hall said he wasn't speaking for the group.
"It's one of the outstanding buildings here at the Fort," he said. "The developers have good plans, good designs. It's the right idea. Especially if they preserve the nurses quarters and the CCC-era garage out back. That's outstanding. But for me personally and professionally, the idea of a housing development is an intrusion into the historic fabric and detracts from the historic integrity of the place. But I'm trying to keep an open mind."
Hall said the third floor of the hospital building is "basically a pigeon coop," unfortunately.
"Christ almighty, trying to restore that building is going to be expensive," he said.
Leif Fredrickson, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, said the Fort is a place that's housed a lot of people in the past.
"So I don't think it's totally inappropriate to put in something respectful," he said.
A group called Save the Fort has opposed private development at Fort Missoula in decades past and has indicated they'll oppose this effort.
Their letter about their effort to urge the developer to reconsider this project will be in the Sunday Opinion section of the Missoulian. The members of that group who contacted the Missoulian did not wish to speak on the record for this story.
Steve Adler, a member of the commission, said the developers should embrace as much history as possible.
"Fort Missoula is one of the most intact, if not the most intact, Japanese internment sites from World War II in the country," he said. "There's some history there that would be nice to tie into. I certainly applaud the effort to keep it public."
Commission member Cathy Bickenheuser said she's happy that the developers plan to preserve the facade of the hospital building.
"That's reassuring," she said.
The team from Tres Birds concluded the meeting by saying they'll work to get more detailed plans and then will meet with stakeholder groups again.
Hall said the "historic integrity" of Fort Missoula is very high.
"Development's coming, there's no doubt about that," he said. "The question is, how do we cope with that?"