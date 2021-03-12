'Concerns' as developer proposes housing, offices, cafe at historic Fort Missoula

In a statement provided to the Missoulian, the group's board said they "wholeheartedly support the preservation and adaptive reuse of the Post Hospital and other buildings on the site."

They also support the addition of commercial buildings to the site that are in the architectural style of the Civilian Conservation Corps historic buildings that already exist.

"This will have minimal impact to the historic fabric," the board wrote. "It will bring new and appropriate businesses to the site, and could be a boon for the museums if visitors stay on site for longer stretches."

They said the developers should be lauded for their vision for adaptive reuse of the "incredibly significant" Post Hospital, and they look forward to having it opened up.

However, they said they have "significant" reservations about the inclusion of townhomes.

"We are very concerned over the proposed privatization of the Fort, and what that will do to the integrity of the site and its ability to be protected by additional preservation legislation in the future," they wrote. "The Fort maintains an extremely high degree of historic integrity due to its public use and extant structures, and our concern is that the privatization of Fort land and property would jeopardize that."