Concerns raised as new Higgins bridge polymer material hits 147 degrees

“We got halfway across the bridge and I noticed the new little one was faltering,” Mergenthaler recalled. "And I didn’t know what her problem was so I stopped the bike. And as soon as I stopped, I noticed they all started faltering in the same manner, which was like pre-seizure activity."

"And I knew that wasn’t right so I took off my gloves and felt the panels. They were very hot," he said.

Mergenthaler “got emotional” and started running to get his dogs to the concrete on the south side of the bridge where they could cool off, he said. He dumped water out to cool his pets’ paws and then notified a worker on the bridge about the problem.

“And he was somewhat disbelieving of what I was trying to tell him and I was emotional and wound up," Mergenthaler explained. "And as we talked he realized how passionate I was, and we walked out onto the deck here and he got down to feel it and he got this mortified look on his face. And he pulled his hand off very quickly. And he realized I was telling him the truth.”

Mergenthaler started warning other dog owners to carry their dogs across portions of the bridge that aren’t concrete, he said. It appears that the state transportation department agrees with him that the span is dangerous for paws and bare feet now.