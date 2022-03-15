Condoleezza Rice, Michael McFaul headline upcoming virtual Mansfield Lecture

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former diplomat Michael McFaul are headlining the upcoming annual Mansfield Lecture on April 18.

Their conversation, “Fostering Freedom at Home and Abroad,” will be moderated by University of Montana President Seth Bodnar. The annual lectures feature speakers who can bring discussion of critical topics to audiences across the state.

“At a time when people around the world are wondering whether democracy is in decline, Rice and McFaul will share their insights from experiences as policymakers, scholars and citizens in order to put democracy’s challenges into perspective,” the Mansfield Center wrote in a press release.

The two speakers will engage in a conversation about creating and sustaining democracy, with topics ranging from Russian aggression in Ukraine to the importance of engaging rural America on Monday, April 18 at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

“The University of Montana embraces its role in supporting a knowledgeable and engaged citizenry,” Bodnar said. “The Mansfield Lecture is just one way we support our students and the community in engaging grand challenges of our nation and the world.”

McFaul was born in Glasgow, Montana, and raised in Bozeman, where he was a speech and debate partner with Sen. Steve Daines at Bozeman High School. He went on to serve as the 7th U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012-2014 under former President Barack Obama.

He is currently a professor at Stanford University teaching international studies in the Department of Political Science. McFaul is also the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford.

Rice served as the 66th United States secretary of state from 2005-2009 under former President George W. Bush. She also was a United States national security adviser under Bush from 2001-2005 and was the first woman to hold the position. Additionally, Rice served as senior director of Soviet and East European Affairs from 1989-1991.

Rice is the current director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and is a founding partner of Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, an international strategic consulting firm.

“We are honored that two renowned leaders in national security affairs accepted our invitation to join the distinguished line of Mansfield Lecture speakers,” said Deena Mansour, the executive director of the Mansfield Center.

Recent speakers include Dr. Anthony Fauci, who attracted 9,000 attendees, as well as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof. The lecture series was founded in 1968 in honor of Sen. Mike Mansfield.

“Our work emphasizes civil exchanges of ideas from a diverse range of viewpoints, the importance of democratic institutions and the role ethical values play in public life. Featuring a Republican and a Democrat in civil discourse is critical to this mission,” Mansour said.

The event is free and open to the public, but seats are limited on Zoom and advance registration is required to attend.

