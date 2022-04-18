Condoleezza Rice, Michael McFaul, other leaders talk democracy at Mansfield Lecture

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former diplomat Michael McFaul shared their insights on American democracy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the annual Mansfield Lecture on Monday afternoon.

In-person attendees packed the University Center Theater at the University of Montana while over 900 others viewed the event virtually. UM junior Beatrix Frissell, who was recently named a Truman Scholar, introduced the speakers at the event.

“As our country faces pernicious polarization and conflict, we battle threats to our democracy that demand to be taken seriously,” Frissell said. “It is open conversations like these that will ultimately sustain the shared values we hold as Americans.”

Rice and McFaul, who both participated in the event virtually via Zoom, centered their conversations on sustaining democracy, the rural-urban divide and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rice noted that one of the most pressing challenges to American democracy is the general distrust and lack of confidence held by many when it comes to institutions such as Congress, the presidency and the media.

“No great democracy can flourish if there’s a lack of trust in institutions and I think we need to start to get to the bottom of what’s causing that lack of trust,” Rice said.

One virtual participant in Monday’s Mansfield Lecture asked Rice and McFaul what citizens in rural communities can do in terms of hampering increased polarization.

Both speakers agreed that the best approach to overcoming the rural-urban divide is to stop buying into stereotypes and make an effort to better understand the other side.

“By caricaturing each other we deepen our divides. I think if we actually could cross some of those lines we might find that rural and urban people want to do a lot of the same things,” Rice said, who also suggested voluntary national service through programs like Teach for America.

Big Sky High School senior Annalise Migliaccio also posed a question pertaining to that divide and how the two settings can generate different values that impact how people engage in politics.

“How do you feel democracy can take into account such diverse perspectives and continue to function while also fostering an understanding of others' perspectives and values?” Migliaccio asked.

Rice reiterated her earlier point of learning about both sets of values and that people need to stop treating one as being superior to the other.

“And here I actually think it’s more on urban than on rural to understand the values that you suggested to understand that people may still choose to have a certain set of family values,” Rice said, adding that arguments regarding values should not be made to defend discrimination.

“As long as we agree to the basic rules of the game of democracy then we should resolve our differences on policy issues through the democratic process,” McFaul added. “We can’t undermine the democratic institutions to do that.”

Both Rice and McFaul reminded those in attendance that neither the United States nor NATO are to blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and that the issue is more rooted in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “obsession” with the country.

As for the outcome of the conflict, McFaul said that Putin “overstretched” and is currently operating on “Plan D” to try and connect Crimea in the southern part of Ukraine to Donbass in the east.

“The Ukrainians' objective is to stop that and I think we are going to see a very conventional war in that part of the country and I can’t predict how it’ll end, but I think it will be the biggest war we’ve seen in Europe since World War II,” McFaul said. “What I hope is either the Ukrainians win or they find a stalemate. I think the stalemate is more likely.”

Rice agreed with McFaul’s analysis and added that Putin’s concerns with NATO expansion first began when democracies were launched in Ukraine and Georgia following the collapse of the Soviet Union. She also anticipates that the conflict will end in a stalemate.

Prior to Rice and McFaul's portion of the lecture, former Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau and former Montana Governor Marc Racicot joined UM President Seth Bodnar for a conversation about democracy.

Juneau’s sentiments surrounded topics of voter rights and representation. Throughout history laws have needed to be created to expand voting rights among women and racial minorities, she said.

“And so you think about that and who gets representation and we made a lot of great moves as far as we now have an African American woman Supreme Court Justice, we have an African American woman vice president, but you think how long as a country it took us to get there. We have the first American Indian woman (as secretary of Interior) — that is saying something for where we are,” Juneau said.

“And now that we have the access and we’re starting to get representation, now comes a full frontal assault on voting rights. That’s really hard to take,” she continued.

Racicot, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, noted the “prophetic” words of Benjamin Franklin upon exiting Freedom Hall after the Constitutional Convention of 1787 that “you have a republic if you can keep it.” He also alluded to “ominous and unmistakable warning signs” that the American republic is currently at risk of.

“People who cannot talk to or listen to each other, who do not respect each other, who will not sincerely consider the thoughts of each other, who do not trust each other and who cannot reason with each other simply cannot live long in freedom,” Racicot said.

While acknowledging troubling signs concerning the current status of American democracy, Racicot and Juneau said they remain optimistic for the future.

