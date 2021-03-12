Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ educational films available online thanks to grant

“Now this rich and interactive set of materials is available to teachers, students and really anyone that has a connection to the internet,” Mitchell said. “These works are examples of the tribe’s excellence in science education that utilizes the best available science to teach wildland fire, fire history, forest ecology, aquatic ecology, stream restoration and more, from a tribal perspective.”

Stephanie Gillin, the Tribes’ information and education program manager, said requests for the DVDs still come in from across Montana and the Pacific Northwest.

“Students and teachers loved the DVDs and are excited to now have them available online,” Gillin said. “The USFS and Glacier National Park have also used the DVDs. We’re fortunate to provide these great resources online to enhance the learning experience of teachers and students.”

The collective works use a combination of science and culture to demonstrate the Tribes’ historic use of science as a part of our everyday way of life. Extensive lesson plans for grades K-12 are also provided.