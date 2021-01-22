Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes plan future of National Bison Range

As the new stewards of the National Bison Range, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are looking to the future with a vision for continued conservation, bolstering the herd, improving the landscape and telling the story of why the bison and the land they live on is so important to their culture and history.

“Our vision is to continue to keep it as is, and maybe enhance the bison that we see there, as well as managing the other species that are there, predominantly rocky mountain elk,” said Rich Janssen, head of the CSKT Natural Resources Department, this week. He said they’re also looking to improve nutrition value of the vegetation on the land used for grazing. “We want to keep them doing what they’re doing, which is being wild animals.”

On the outside, the public will likely not notice any difference as the Tribes take over management, according to Rob McDonald, CSKT spokesperson.

“Everything’s operating as it was before,” he said. “In the legislation that was passed, the Bison Range will still be managed and operated under the same conservation plan it has been for years.”

While plans are preliminary, the Tribes hope to increase the number of bison on Red Sleep Mountain.