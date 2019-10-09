WinCo Foods, a grocery store chain headquartered in Boise, has announced it will open a third location in Montana at the old ShopKo site at 2510 S. Reserve St. in Missoula.
The company says it will start construction on remodeling the site in spring 2020, weather permitting.
“We saw an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” said Noah Fleisher, a spokesperson for WinCo Foods. “The response to WinCo Foods in both Helena and Billings has been overwhelming, and the people of Missoula made it very clear they wanted WinCo, too.”
The old ShopKo is already 100,000 square feet. The new store will feature full produce and meat sections, along with a deli, a bakery and a pizza department. The new store will employ more than 140 full-time and part-time employees.
You have free articles remaining.
“Montana and WinCo Foods has been a great fit so far,” Fleisher said. “We can’t wait to bring our unique brand of low prices and quality to the people of Missoula.”
The company is employee-owned and all the stores feature more than 700 items in the bulk food department. Customers can purchase dried beans, baking ingredients, cereals, candies, pastas, snacks and pet foods in whatever quantity they desire.
“Our customers love that they can buy as little or as much as they like,” Fleisher said, “whether it’s two teaspoons of a specific spice or a 50-pound sack of flour. On top of all this, we also carry a variety of organic, gluten-free and natural food items, all clearly labeled.”
ShopKo closed in June 2019. WinCo already has locations in 10 states, including stores in Helena and Billings.