Conflict photojournalist, a UM grad, returns to share lessons learned

Thomas Nybo has covered war zones, humanitarian crises, child labor and natural disasters as a photojournalist working for some of the world's most prestigious news organizations.

On Wednesday night in Missoula, the University of Montana grad will share the lessons he's gleaned from decades of globetrotting journalism. Nybo's public lecture, "Reporting in Extreme Circumstances," begins at 7 p.m. in Don Anderson Hall, Room 210, on the UM campus.

Nybo, a 1994 UM grad in English and '95 grad in journalism, has reported and photographed refugee and migrant crises worldwide, child labor at cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, wars in the Middle East and Asia, and devastating earthquakes in Nepal and Haiti. He primarily works as a visual journalist producing stills and video. His work has appeared in The New York Times, the Guardian, CNN and PBS Frontline.

"I travel the world with my camera, documenting the lives of people in dangerous situations — earthquakes, tsunamis, Ebola outbreaks, erupting volcanoes, war, ethnic cleansing, children mining cobalt," Nybo said in a statement Tuesday. "It's never been more important to bring these stories of struggle and injustice to light."

Beyond the public lecture, Nybo is holding workshops this week with UM journalism students, according to the school, in which he will advise students on planning reporting trips to remote locations, solving problems that arise in the field, and how to produce stories while taking care of mental health upon returning home.