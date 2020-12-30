'Confluence': UM podcast highlights faculty, students in the graduate school

“That’s where we’re going right now, from kind of a quiet phase, to what do we need to do to market this thing?” Ashby said.

While the shorter graduate student profile episodes are meant to give a snapshot of what life is like as a grad student at UM, the longer faculty interviews go more in depth into the professor’s journey and how they ended up at UM.

“One of the things that evolved in ‘Confluence’ in particular is what we call the ‘Montana story,’” Kinch said. “We want to hear from people their Montana story, which in some cases is people who were born and raised here, but in many cases it’s someone who moved here specifically because of Montana.”

Kinch said UM is able to bring in highly talented faculty sometimes simply based on them wanting to live in Montana, which is something he said the Graduate School should highlight for prospective students.

“That’s an old story but I think it’s an important one to keep telling, about how the University of Montana gets incredible faculty because of place,” he said, pointing to a recently published episode featuring John Quindry, professor and chair of the School of Integrative Physiology and Athletic Training.