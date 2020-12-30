'Confluence': UM podcast highlights faculty, students in the graduate school

A team at the University of Montana is ramping up production of a podcast called “Confluence,” which aims to raise the bar for intellectual conversation in Montana by profiling the faculty and students of the growing Graduate School.
The podcast is meant to be an extension of the conversation that goes on at a great university, said Ashby Kinch, an English professor and associate dean of the Graduate School who also hosts and supervises the podcast.
“Part of what a great university is, is in fact the conversations that take place — that faculty across campus bump into each other at a coffee shop and start talking," Kinch said. "That’s what makes a great university. We kind of forget that. We forget how important oral exchange and conversation and exchange of ideas is. I think part of my mission with this particular podcast is at least to capture some of that.”
The interview subjects come from departments across campus and Kinch said they intentionally aim to feature a diverse range of backgrounds.
“We make sure that with everything we do, we move it around the campus,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re representing.”
There is an episode featuring Eric Jensen, who’s working toward his master’s degree in painting, a profile of Yubin Kwon, who’s getting her Ph.D. in biochemistry, a faculty episode with Bernadette Sweeney, professor of theater and head of performance and practice, and an interview with Kelly Dixon, archaeologist and professor of anthropology, to name a few.
The podcast is part of a bigger effort by the Graduate School to redesign its website and branding to be more engaging to current and prospective students.
“Confluence” was started a year ago and features five-minute interviews with graduate students, as well as longer 40-minute discussions with faculty members. Ashby works with two graduate students to produce the series, both hailing from the master’s program in journalism.
“I think the thing that drew me in was that I enjoy doing profiles because you get to work with people,” said Charles Bolte, who graduated with a master’s degree in journalism this August and has been editing the podcast for more than a year. “It’s always nice when you just focus on a person.”
Jordan Unger, a first-year graduate student in the master’s journalism program, helps conduct the interviews for the student profiles before making rough cuts for Bolte to edit and piece together.
“I had no experience in doing anything related to a podcast,” Unger said. “As I’ve been doing this though, I’ve discovered I’m actually really interested in it.”
So far, they’ve produced 20 episodes that are posted to the UM website and SoundCloud. They plan to increase marketing for the podcast into 2021 to gain more listeners, including a recently created Instagram account for the Graduate School.
“That’s where we’re going right now, from kind of a quiet phase, to what do we need to do to market this thing?” Ashby said.
While the shorter graduate student profile episodes are meant to give a snapshot of what life is like as a grad student at UM, the longer faculty interviews go more in depth into the professor’s journey and how they ended up at UM.
“One of the things that evolved in ‘Confluence’ in particular is what we call the ‘Montana story,’” Kinch said. “We want to hear from people their Montana story, which in some cases is people who were born and raised here, but in many cases it’s someone who moved here specifically because of Montana.”
Kinch said UM is able to bring in highly talented faculty sometimes simply based on them wanting to live in Montana, which is something he said the Graduate School should highlight for prospective students.
“That’s an old story but I think it’s an important one to keep telling, about how the University of Montana gets incredible faculty because of place,” he said, pointing to a recently published episode featuring John Quindry, professor and chair of the School of Integrative Physiology and Athletic Training.
“He is a great example of this. I mean here’s a guy who was at a much better-funded position at (Auburn University) and he made this lifestyle move to come here and live in Montana, but he brought this incredible expertise with him,” Kinch said. “That story is replicated across the whole university. I think it’s really important to have that story in the public ear.”
While enrollment overall at UM has been in decline for several years, graduate student enrollment has recently been a bright spot for the flagship, something the podcast aims to bring attention to. UM set a graduate student enrollment record this fall, with a nearly 5% increase in first-time graduate students, continuing a trend they’ve seen for the past five years. In spring 2019, for instance, UM had increased graduate student enrollment by 21% from five years previous.
In another indicator of graduate student success, UM recently reported it spent more than $100 million to conduct research this fiscal year, setting another record.
The faculty podcasts can be especially helpful for prospective graduate students, as many look to the professors they might work with and the research they’re doing to pick their schools. Kinch also asks each professor about their mentoring style to give listeners an idea of what they’re like to work with.
“We also want to hear the big ideas in their field,” he added. “We want to hear what’s going on in the field as a whole, because that’s where the cutting edge of a society takes place, is when the professors and those students are picking up these big ideas and then running with them.”
While prospective students are their biggest target, they hope the podcast reaches the wider Montana public as well.
“I would hope that eventually we’ll reach out across Montana and people all across the state will listen,” Kinch said. “Grad schools are incredibly important engines for a state. They’re great intellectual engines of ideas and they’re great research engines and they produce incredible professionals who go out across the state and work. So that’s part of the overall mission of a great research university, is to make sure people hear the stories of the people who make that happen.”