Federal legislation signed last week by President Donald Trump prevents Pentagon spending on Chinese language teaching by Confucius Institutes, an international network of culture and language programs with a hub at the University of Montana.
Launched in 2004 and affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education, Confucius Institutes aim to promote Chinese language and culture overseas, including in the United States, according to the institutes' website, www.hanban.org. Roughly 100 institutes operate in the U.S. with funding from the Chinese government.
U.S. lawmakers have been increasingly concerned about the the institutes being used by China to covertly influence public opinion. Inside Higher Ed reported last week at least three universities closed Confucius Institutes this year.
In Missoula, however, Mansfield Center director Abraham Kim said the Confucius Institute at UM is set up in a way that protects academic freedom and keeps funding sources separate. The Mansfield Center houses both the institute and the Defense Critical Language and Culture program, the latter funded by the Department of Defense.
Named for the late Sen. Mike Mansfield and his wife, Maureen Hayes Mansfield, the center is dedicated to mutual understanding between the U.S. and Asia.
At the Mansfield Center, Kim said grants are awarded to support specific programs, and a firewall keeps them discrete. He also said that while many Confucius Institutes elsewhere teach Chinese to university students, the one at UM focuses only on kindergartners through high school students, offering language lessons and cultural festivals.
The Critical Language and Culture program also teaches languages and offers Chinese-Mandarin, but its focus is on deploying military members.
In other words, the audiences for the institute and the Critical Language and Culture program are separate, as are their funding sources, Kim said. He also said the Mansfield Center offers a wide diversity of opinions and views on Asia, including ones that are not supportive of the Chinese government.
"You can protect your academic freedom. You just have to be very strategic in how you support your China programs," Kim said.
He said the Mansfield Center's budget is roughly $5 million with an estimated $150,000 coming from the Chinese government for the Confucius Institute. Generally, Kim said he does not believe the ban in the National Defense Authorization Act will affect the institute at UM, although rules have yet to be developed.
"This is still an ongoing story," Kim said.
In a U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing in February, FBI Director Chris Wray said the agency is concerned about China using Confucius Institutes to influence public opinion in its quest to grow as a world power. Wray said a "level of naivete" exists about China in the academic sector.
In a statement provided by his office, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines stressed the importance of the relationship the U.S. has with China and urged campuses to preserve academic freedom.
"The U.S.-China relationship will be the most important bilateral relationship in the 21st Century and as a nation, we need to be keep both eyes open regarding the threats and opportunities that China poses," said Daines, a Republican who spent time in China as a business executive.
"It is imperative that our universities present an objective picture of what is taking place in China and what its future holds, whether it be their rapid economic growth, human rights abuses, or tensions with Taiwan and in the South China Sea,'' Daines said. "Ensuring that our colleges and universities maintain their autonomy and academic freedom is critically important.”