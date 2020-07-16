Confused about mask rules? Missoula health officers offer guidance

"These cards are not valid and they will not be accepted if and when presented to indicate that you are exempt from the rule," Farr said.

Ads for such cards have appeared in the Missoulian, as well as on social media, said Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department. The Missoulian has canceled the ads.

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that cards or flyers with a DOJ logo that state a person is exempt from wearing a face covering have not actually been endorsed or issued by the DOJ.

Farr said some of the fraudulent ID cards claim that the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids asking about the cardholder's health condition aggravated by wearing a mask, and that asking such questions could incur financial penalties of up to $75,000 — which she said is not accurate and it is "totally misinformation."

Although some health issues may prevent a person from being able to wear a mask, and although federal law requires accommodations be made for people with disabilities, that does not mean people are exempt from wearing masks while inside a store, business or other indoor public place.