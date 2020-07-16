Confused about mask rules? Missoula health officers offer guidance

When it comes to differences between state and local rules mandating face coverings and other measures meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the more stringent rule generally applies, Missoula County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock announced face coverings must be worn in public indoor spaces and certain outdoor settings settings for counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases. Farr said the mandate is a "welcome directive" that is in alignment with local operations.
Farr addressed some of the differences between the state and local rules in a video Thursday and explained what the statewide directive looks like in Missoula County in conjunction with local rules.
"Typically the stricter of the two is what is followed," she said.
The new statewide directive requires that people ages 5 and older wear face coverings in certain settings, superseding the local order that requires ages 12 and older to wear face coverings.
But in several areas, Missoula County's order takes precedence.
Although Bullock's directive only requires masks in counties when there are four or more active COVID-19 cases, Farr said the local rule requires face coverings are worn in indoor public places until further notice, regardless of how many active cases the county has.
Additionally, in Missoula County, face coverings are required and face shields are not an admissible replacement for face coverings, even though the governor's directive allows for face shields.
Farr said the Missoula City-County Board of Health, which approved the local face covering mandate, and the health officer will reassess the rule, including its implementation, compliance, enforcement, and its effect on COVID-19 trends in Missoula County on a monthly basis.
On Thursday, Missoula County reported a total of 44 active COVID-19 cases with more than 350 close contacts, bringing the county to a cumulative total of 151 positive cases with 106 recoveries and one death. One Missoula County resident remains hospitalized.
The state of Montana reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and a total of 1,226 active cases statewide, with 37 active hospitalizations. To date, the state has had a cumulative total of 2,231 positive cases.
"We're proud to be the first county in Montana and one of the first states to formally adopt a rule for public health and safety," Farr said.
With the rise in the required face coverings, Farr said the county has also seen a rise in scams related to "mask IDs" or "mask exemption IDs," that are not valid, although scams claim the IDs are supposedly issued and endorsed by agencies such the Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"These cards are not valid and they will not be accepted if and when presented to indicate that you are exempt from the rule," Farr said.
Ads for such cards have appeared in the Missoulian, as well as on social media, said Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department. The Missoulian has canceled the ads.
The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that cards or flyers with a DOJ logo that state a person is exempt from wearing a face covering have not actually been endorsed or issued by the DOJ.
Farr said some of the fraudulent ID cards claim that the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids asking about the cardholder's health condition aggravated by wearing a mask, and that asking such questions could incur financial penalties of up to $75,000 — which she said is not accurate and it is "totally misinformation."
Although some health issues may prevent a person from being able to wear a mask, and although federal law requires accommodations be made for people with disabilities, that does not mean people are exempt from wearing masks while inside a store, business or other indoor public place.
Rather, businesses and other entities must find different ways to serve people with disabilities that exempt them from wearing a mask, Shannon Therriault, division director of Missoula City-County Health Department's Environmental Health Division, explained Wednesday.
Farr said other cards with misinformation have falsely indicated that face coverings are unhealthy and ineffective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a face mask or a face covering when going out in public as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing and hand washing.
"It's unfortunate that scams like this are happening," Farr said. "We strongly encourage people to do your homework. If something feels weird, it probably is."
