Kasse Lumona and his wife, Tosha, beamed with joy Tuesday as they finally received the keys to the new house they helped build in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood in Missoula.

“My family is very happy,” he said later as a line of people came up to congratulate him.

With their five children scampering around at their feet, the Lumonas have now achieved a big part of the American dream.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the family came to the U.S. four years ago as refugees. They were resettled here with the help of Soft Landing Missoula and the International Rescue Committee.

Volunteers also helped them navigate the English language and apply for a home with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of Missoula. Eventually, their application was successful and the Tuesday ceremony was held to dedicate the new five-bedroom home.

“All of us have struggles, but I can only imagine what Kasse and Tosha have endured over the years to get to this point,” said Heather Harp, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Missoula. “The instability of a refugee camp is something none of us should ever experience."

Kasse and his wife both work at local hospitals at night and have been working to build their home alongside volunteers for Habitat during the day. Under the nonprofit’s “sweat equity” model, families put in at least 250 hours of work on the home.

The Lumonas went above and beyond what was expected, Harp said.

“I think most Americans really thrive and we revel in the idea of pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps,” she said. “And I cannot think of another person in the world who exemplifies what bootstraps really means, with the energy of not one but 10 men, and that’s Kasse Lumona. I think he probably put in 1,000 hours all by himself working on this house.”

Lumona worked on another person’s house before working on his own, Harp said.

With five children at home, Tosha no doubt had her hands full the entire time as well. But judging by the faces of the kids as they toured their new home, it was all worth it. They bounded down the stairs after the ceremony, pointing out where their beds will be and showing visitors the basement.

Betty Rude, who helped the Lumonas with their application, said she couldn’t believe how busy they were during the pandemic trying to learn English, earn a living and build a home.

“They had a baby last October,” she said. “I often wonder when they had time to sleep because they were juggling childcare. One would work and the other would babysit. It’s truly remarkable.”

It was the 59th home built in Missoula for Habitat, and Harp said this one is larger than what the organization typically builds. It’s also extremely energy-efficient and was built with very little waste, according to Harp.

Habitat for Humanity Missoula uses a "30-30-0-250" model, which means there's a 30-year mortgage, the mortgage payments will be 30% of the income level the family was at when they applied, and there's a 0% interest rate on the loan because of the 250 hours of sweat equity.

"I am so proud of these two people who have worked relentlessly to create a home that provides their family sanctuary, strength, and most importantly the stability to grow roots in our community," Harp said.

