Last Saturday was a busy and very special day for the many refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries who now call Missoula home.

First, it was time to cook.

One group prepared goat meat over open flames during the day, and another group was busy in the kitchen preparing foods like fried plantains, marinated chicken, cabbage salad and an extremely spicy sauce called pili pili. Another special dish was pondu, a stew made with ingredients like cassava leaves, palm oil and goat bones.

It was all in preparation for the Congolese Welcome Dinner, a huge feast for over 100 people who have turned to Montana for their future.

The event was attended by a mix of Congolese families who have been in Missoula for years, new arrivals, refugees from elsewhere and people connected with the International Rescue Committee and the nonprofit Soft Landing Missoula. The goal of the event is to bring the local refugee community together for a night of togetherness and bonding over food.

Saturday’s festivities featured music, dancing, a photo booth and lots of exquisite attire for the occasion.

Last year, Soft Landing hosted a Welcome Event for Iraqi and Syrian refugees around Ramadan so they could break the fast together. Another was held for Afghan refugees around the holiday of Nowruz.

Paul Mwingwa, a Congolese refugee who’s been in Missoula for more than four years, is the Montana representative for the Refugee Congress, a national advocacy organization. As such, he’s essentially the voice for refugees in Montana.

Mwingwa speaks English, but he gave a speech in Swahili through translator Janvier Munyazikwiye at the beginning of the dinner.

“So we’re following the news of what’s going on around (the world),” Mwingwa said, asking people to stand up. “We know there is some other people in other countries like Syria, Iraq, becoming refugees and there is still conflicts in Congo. So we’re all going to stand in silence for the people who are suffering back in different countries. We are so lucky to be here in a safe place but there are still people suffering somewhere else.”

After the moment of silence, Mwingwa continued with a speech on the plight of refugees around the world.

“People were peaceful back in their countries, but things didn’t go the way they expected them to in lots of different countries,” he said. “Lots of them lost their lives, and some became refugees in different countries. They look for resettlement. And although we found a safe place, we also have got to think of people who are still suffering from where we came from and be ready to assist them.”

Mwingwa said the IRC and Soft Landing have been crucial in helping refugees in Montana. He implored his fellow refugees who have been here for a while to remember what it was like when they first arrived.

“If you have settled, you’ve gotta remember there’s somebody who just reached,” he said. “They don’t know what’s going on.”

Mwingwa also urged everyone to keep their culture, to learn English and to make time with their families.

And finally, there was one last thing they needed to all do together.

“And now, eat!” he said, to loud applause.

Munyazikwiye, the translator, is a 22-year-old refugee from the DRC who came to Missoula almost five years ago and attended Hellgate High School.

He said there were only a handful of Congolese families here when he first arrived and he's glad there are about 50 now.

"It gives me more confidence being part of the first wave and now seeing more people coming here," he said.

If rice and meat are his favorite Congolese foods, he said, pizza is his favorite American food. In fact, french fries, pizza and spaghetti were on the menu on Saturday as well by the request of many.

The feast was prepared under the direction of Congolese chefs but with the help of other refugees and staff with the United We Eat kitchen, a local program that assists refugees in selling prepared meals from the commercial kitchen at the First United Methodist Church.

Eamon Fahey, the deputy director of the IRC in Missoula, said refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo now make up a big percentage of the refugees in Missoula and more will be arriving soon. Some, like Mwingwa, have even been able to save up enough to buy homes in the area. The community has reached enough of a “critical mass” that new arrivals don’t feel like they need to move to bigger cities to find their culture.

Carly Graf, the outreach and communications specialist for Soft Landing, said the Welcome Dinner is an important tradition that they’ll keep doing in future years.

“A number of new Congolese families have arrived in the last few months and will continue to do so through the new year, so we feel like this is a great opportunity to create the space for the community to come together,” she said.

For more information visit softlandingmissoula.org or rescue.org/united-states/missoula-mt.