Congolese refugees in Missoula welcome Biden plan to reverse Trump cuts

There's no way to tell how many people will arrive in Missoula this year or the coming years, but there's certainly no lack of people wanting to come here.

"There are 80 million forcibly displaced people worldwide and that number continues to grow," Stebbins said. "We welcome Biden’s annual admissions ceiling increase of 125,000 to the United States by FY22. About 55,000 will be welcomed in FY2021."

Safi Wakusolela said she knows many people in Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo who would love to come to America, and the Biden administration's plan is welcome news.

"Many, many person," she said. "I can say all Congo. My family is so many person, many friends. Congolese would like to come here. I will praise the Lord when you accomplish bringing many immigrant refugees in the USA."

She's always thinking of those left behind, who are still in the refugee camp, she said.

The announcement by Biden was hailed by Soft Landing Missoula, which runs a variety of programs that help refugees get on their feet and become successful community members here.