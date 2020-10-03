Connecting During COVID-19

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic puts many people, especially seniors, at an almost daily risk of severe illness or worse. Some families have been physically separated for months and ache for more interaction. But a silver lining lies in the abundance of inventions and ideas that help maintain social connections in the age of social distance.
“We have one granddaughter, and we’re trying to teach her to talk on the telephone, so we've talked to her on the phone a lot as well as FaceTime,” said Kathleen Martinell of Dell, Montana. Martinell, as well as several of her family members, have underlying health conditions that make the risk of catching coronoavirus a fatal threat.
“We have only seen Grace in person twice since March, and both of those times we were at least six feet away. I have not touched her, hugged her, or kissed her since March,” Martinell said. “This is probably one of the hardest things that I've ever done in my life.”
Social isolation is an increasing health concern, preceding the pandemic, as studies have shown that prolonged isolation can be as unhealthy as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. This is especially risky for older adults and can exacerbate health problems such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes.
“All of this is very new, but with the reality that until a vaccine is available, older adults are more vulnerable. Especially those with underlying health conditions, they're going to have to remain very careful about their interactions with the rest of the population — including their grandchildren,” said Susan Kohler, CEO of Missoula Aging Services.
From high-tech to low-key, there’s a multitude of ways for grandparents to stay close to their families during this time. One of the most basic activities that’s been on the rise is the time-honored tradition of sending letters through the U.S. Postal Service. Inviting grandchildren to get involved in letter-writing (or coloring, depending on their age) is a great bonding activity and educational opportunity that can be done alone, or together over video chat.
“I have been writing a lot of letters, because somehow a letter, you know, you can pick it up and read it two or three times, and I just feel closer to people when I write,” said Martinell.
Another way to connect through the mail is to send the same coloring book back and forth, taking turns to color the pages "together." After a few rounds, the completed pages can be placed in the most prized positions on relatives’ refrigerators.
Bridging the gap between old and new technology, services such as MyPostcard.com lets users turn their smartphone photos into custom cards that are then automatically mailed to the recipient. There’s also been an increase in the popularity of pen pals, especially among senior communities.
“Get a young person to help you learn from technology. You can always approach the school and see if the school would be willing to adopt an older adult, or several, so that people could become pen pals with them,” said Kohler.
On the top tier of the technology spectrum, AARP Innovation Labs recently released Alcove, a free virtual-reality home for the Oculus Quest. As the first family-oriented app to launch on the system, Alcove was developed to help combat social isolation with virtual experiences such as health and wellness activities, photo sharing and games.
In between these extremes, there are myriad methods to adapt to any comfort level. Smart picture frames can be programmed to update automatically, allowing friends and family to send photos directly to their grandparents’ living room. Video conferencing apps can be used to provide a virtual "seat" at dinnertime, to give long-distance piano lessons, or to read a chapter from a book at bedtime.
There are a lot of benefits to scheduling regular times for phone or video calls so that grandchildren, especially the younger ones, have a routine to look forward to. Have fun with themed days and art projects, such as "Tutu Tuesday" or "Singalong Saturday," or sign up for an online course to learn something new together.
It can also be a huge help to plan the social schedule around times that mom and dad need a break, or when the kids need assistance with homework. Digital communication allows for anyone with the internet to be practically present and completely involved with family functions.
Keep children engaged in conversation by focusing on their interests and asking specific questions, such as: What was your favorite thing you ate at breakfast? What three things made you happy today? Can you tell me a joke? What’s the most interesting thing that you learned at school this week?
“We are ordering tablets to help older adults who are not as technologically savvy. The primary focus is for tele-health, so they can connect better with their healthcare providers. However, research shows that they’re more interested in learning if you also teach them how to use Facebook or something as a way to start connecting with their grandkids,” said Kohler.
“We hope to work with them and give them tablets to use so that they can go through tele-health more effectively and connect with family and friends and grand-kids in a way that they haven’t done in the past,” Kohler said.
A lack of reliable internet is often a hurdle to communication, especially in rural areas. One workaround is to make short video or audio recordings while offline, and then send them to loved ones the next time a steady signal is available, or physically mail a flash drive filled with photos (this can be re-used and passed around several times).
Moving ahead into winter, folks can expect more of the same precautions, and solutions, as flu season begins to take hold. More in-person classes and events may migrate online, and some caregivers have already moved meetings onto the Zoom video conferencing platform.
“This is just a hard time, and we need to remember our neighbors who may not be getting out. There’s still socially distant kinds of things; you can have picnics and be more apart from each other, but still connect with each other while the weather's good. So I encourage people to spend as much time they have available and encourage the older adults to come on out, join with you, and continue those connections,” said Kohler.
Getting outside is always a healthy choice, but fresh air and open space makes it one of the safest places to be social during the pandemic. The recommended six feet of social distancing should still be followed, and masks worn when distance isn’t feasible, but one of the last best things about living in Montana is the abundance of the great outdoors.
Despite longing for more interaction with her granddaughter, Martinell has reveled in the Montana summer.
“I have enjoyed and appreciated the beauty of where we live more this summer than I have in 68 years,” said Martinell. “I think I just have enjoyed the beauty of our world more since this.”
