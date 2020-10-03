Connecting During COVID-19

“We are ordering tablets to help older adults who are not as technologically savvy. The primary focus is for tele-health, so they can connect better with their healthcare providers. However, research shows that they’re more interested in learning if you also teach them how to use Facebook or something as a way to start connecting with their grandkids,” said Kohler.

“We hope to work with them and give them tablets to use so that they can go through tele-health more effectively and connect with family and friends and grand-kids in a way that they haven’t done in the past,” Kohler said.

A lack of reliable internet is often a hurdle to communication, especially in rural areas. One workaround is to make short video or audio recordings while offline, and then send them to loved ones the next time a steady signal is available, or physically mail a flash drive filled with photos (this can be re-used and passed around several times).

Moving ahead into winter, folks can expect more of the same precautions, and solutions, as flu season begins to take hold. More in-person classes and events may migrate online, and some caregivers have already moved meetings onto the Zoom video conferencing platform.