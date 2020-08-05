Connectivity issues stall grizzly committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The question of where grizzly bears can and possibly cannot live in Montana kept the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Committee from hitting its hoped-for deadline on Wednesday.

The 18-member committee spent much of the afternoon wordsmithing recommendations to wildlife officials about how to manage landscapes in between the four recovery areas where grizzlies have been repopulating since they were nearly driven to extinction in the 20th century. Some members, like Helmville rancher Cole Mannix, insisted that if some areas currently without bears must adapt to their arrival, other places might not be suitable.

Others, like Hamilton teacher Michele Dieterich, worried that the wrong language could lead to lines getting drawn on maps where any grizzly crossing the wrong side would get killed. Members have not yet dealt with several other connectivity issues, such as how grizzly management might affect private property rights.

Although Wednesday was scheduled to be the final work session on the 20-page set of recommendations and considerations, members agreed they needed at least one more meeting before delivering the document to Gov. Steve Bullock by his Aug. 31 deadline.