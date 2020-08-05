Connectivity issues stall grizzly committee

The question of where grizzly bears can and possibly cannot live in Montana kept the Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Committee from hitting its hoped-for deadline on Wednesday.
The 18-member committee spent much of the afternoon wordsmithing recommendations to wildlife officials about how to manage landscapes in between the four recovery areas where grizzlies have been repopulating since they were nearly driven to extinction in the 20th century. Some members, like Helmville rancher Cole Mannix, insisted that if some areas currently without bears must adapt to their arrival, other places might not be suitable.
Others, like Hamilton teacher Michele Dieterich, worried that the wrong language could lead to lines getting drawn on maps where any grizzly crossing the wrong side would get killed. Members have not yet dealt with several other connectivity issues, such as how grizzly management might affect private property rights.
Although Wednesday was scheduled to be the final work session on the 20-page set of recommendations and considerations, members agreed they needed at least one more meeting before delivering the document to Gov. Steve Bullock by his Aug. 31 deadline.
Member Nick Gevock of the Montana Wildlife Federation said the committee’s work will be crucial to the potential removal of grizzlies from federal Endangered Species Act protection. Grizzlies were listed on the ESA in 1975 after their populations had been reduced from an estimated 50,000 across the western United States to just a few hundred in remote mountains of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
“The feds will look to this plan as evidence that Montana has strong commitment to grizzly bear conservation,” Gevock said. “As hard a conversation as this day has been, this is what it comes down to.”
FWP Director Martha Williams said her agency would be guided by the recommendations and the public processes they envision. Her staff is currently working on a statewide grizzly management plan intended to reduce conflicts between the expanding population of bears and people who aren’t comfortable living close to them. Many of those places will be in linkage zones bears might use to move between the remote mountain areas and the heavily developed valleys between them.
“We have to pay attention to those areas where connectivity may happen, and we have to prioritize conflict reduction in those areas,” Williams said. “Bears have largely dictated where we need to do that.”
