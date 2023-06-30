Starting Saturday, anyone 12 and older using a state fishing access site, wildlife management area, wildlife habitat protection area or state trust lands is required to have a valid Montana Conservation License — even if they're not fishing, hunting or trapping.

The $8 license ($10 for non-residents) is sold online by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The newly expanded license requirement means that, as of July 1, a conservation license is required to put in a tube, kayak or canoe at a state fishing access site, or picnic or camp at a fishing access site. Also, a conservation license is now required to hike, run, mountain bike or ride a horse or motorized vehicle on state trust lands and in wildlife management areas. Licenses are valid for one year, beginning on March 1.

A conservation license was already required for hunters, anglers and trappers as part of their annual licensing, so people who already buy those licenses won't notice a change. Previously, recreating on state trust lands required a $10 State Lands Recreational Use License from DNRC, although many people were unaware of that requirement, officials say. That license is being replaced by the new conservation license, which unifies lands administered by FWP and DNRC under one license. FWP will now pay a portion of conservation license revenue to DNRC.

What's new for the recreating public is the requirement that all visitors — not just anglers, hunters or trappers — to fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, wildlife habitat protection areas or state trust lands purchase a conservation license. Montana has 330 state fishing access sites, 77 wildlife management areas and 4.7 million acres of state trust lands. The pass doesn't apply to state parks.

From July 1 through March 1, 2024, FWP will conduct license enforcement with education on the new requirement. Beginning March 1, a first offense will still earn a violator a warning and education on the license requirement. A second offense will be punishable by a fine that's double the cost of the license. A third offense will be punishable with a fine up to $500.

The new requirement and unified license are the result of a bill passed by the Legislature earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Lawmakers who supported the bill cited increasing costs to maintain facilities like fishing access sites as more people use them. But some expressed concern that many recreational users may remain unaware of the license requirement.

Previously, maintenance of fishing access sites was funded with revenue from fishing licenses, as well as grants and federal funding. That meant that non-anglers who increasingly use the sites — such as floaters — weren't paying for their upkeep. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, said that as many as 60% of visitors to some fishing access sites are not anglers. Hunting and fishing groups such as Trout Unlimited supported the bill.

Who needs one?

Many people who need a conservation license probably don't realize it. With a checkerboard of state trust lands scattered across the landscape, many trails cross over lands that technically require a conservation license — meaning that anyone using the trail is supposed to purchase one. The same is now true for anyone visiting fishing access sites and wildlife management areas, regardless of how they use them.

State trust lands already required a license for all visitors, according to state officials, who have also noted that many people didn't realize they were supposed to have the now phased-out DNRC recreation license.

Randy Arnold, supervisor of FWP Region 2 in west-central Montana, and his warden captain confirmed Friday that anyone who visits state trust lands will be required to have a conservation license. Arnold said the license is required "on any legally accessible state trust lands. So if they have legal access to it, then they would" need to buy a license. And previously "they would’ve been required to have a recreational pass on state trust lands."

That means, for example, that anyone who rides, runs or hikes the House of Sky trail on Mount Dean Stone needs a conservation license. And previously they should've had a recreation license. The trail is mostly on property newly purchased by Five Valleys Land Trust, but it crosses a parcel of state trust lands near Mitten Mountain.

Arnold wrote in a follow-up text message Friday that signage for the trail already informed users of the DNRC recreation license requirement and will be updated to reflect the shift to the FWP Conservation License.

Arnold acknowledged that many people recreating on trust lands, such as on the House of Sky trail, didn't know about the DNRC pass and may not be aware of the conservation pass that replaces it: "Those examples are some of the many that require some additional education and outreach."

According to a DNRC map of state trust lands, the iconic Mount Sentinel "M" above the University of Montana campus sits just within a parcel of state trust lands. The trail to the M is almost entirely on land owned by the university, which isn't subject to a license. But the top of the final switchback to the M is on state trust land. That would mean that anyone who hikes all the way to the M, or who runs Sentinel or University Mountain, is technically supposed to hold a valid conservation license.

Arnold and his warden captain said Friday they weren't sure about the status of the M trail and the M itself. But, more broadly, Arnold noted, "we’re going to be sorting some of this out as we go."

"Certainly something like this we’re going to start like all other things, approaching this with awareness," rather than harsh enforcement, he said. "We’re going to be thoughtful in how we approach that and the learning curve that coming with this."