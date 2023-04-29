Kyle Ward is a transgender drag performer who lives in Montana’s 100th House District, represented by Missoula Rep. Zooey Zephyr.

When Zephyr, who is also trans, was barred from the Montana House floor Wednesday, Ward felt that constituents like them were being denied their representation. 11,000 people, including Ward and their partner, are among those in Zephyr’s House District.

Ward turned out to the Missoula Memorial Rose Garden Friday evening, along with approximately 1,000 other Missoulians, to express their discontent with Zephyr’s treatment by Republican lawmakers. They wore a full face of drag makeup and a jacket with patches that read “protect trans kids” and “smash the cis-tem.”

And despite Ward’s frustration with Zephyr’s situation, they nonetheless sought to affirm the value of the Montana LGBTQ+ community on Friday.

“It’s a community built on love, kindness and acceptance,” they said. “That’s what we want to spread here today.”

Before Zephyr was removed from her position on the House floor, she sought to protect individuals in that community from legislation targeting drag shows, gender-affirming health care and the state’s definition of sex. Since her expulsion, Gov. Greg Gianforte proceeded to sign Senate Bill 99, which prohibits Montana youth from accessing surgery or medication for gender-affirming care. SB 99 also includes penalties for medical professionals who provide care.

The fate of two other pieces of legislation — Senate Bill 458, which would define sex as strictly binary in Montana code, and House Bill 359, a ban on drag show attendance for Montana minors — remains to be determined by the Legislature.

While Zephyr can still vote remotely in the Montana House after she was censured for what GOP leaders considered a lack of decorum, many of her supporters Friday said they felt vulnerable without her presence on the House floor.

Vic Pickart, for example, said she attended the rally Friday in support of Zephyr out of “fear of having a lot of our rights attacked.”

River, another Zephyr supporter, said, “I just came here to support trans rights overall, especially Montana youth.”

River was particularly upset that Zephyr was not only barred from attending sessions in the House, but that she was also prohibited from working in the hallway outside the House chambers.

Stephanie Hohn, another one of Zephyr’s Missoula constituents, said silencing her representative is part of a broader issue impacting the fabric of Montana culture. As a fifth-generation Montanan on both sides, Hohn contended she and her friends in the LGBTQ+ community represent a valid part of the state’s identity, in spite of conservative legislative efforts to silence and erase that population.

“They don’t actually know what real Montanans are like,” she said.

In addition to the hundreds of everyday Missoulians who marched from Rose Park to Caras Park in defense of Zephyr on Friday evening, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and numerous City Councilmembers also showed up to demonstrate.

10 members of the Missoula City Council also issued a statement in support of Zephyr the day after she was removed from the House floor. All but conservative Councilors Sandra Vasecka, from Ward 6, and John Contos, from Ward 5, signed the following statement:

“As elected officials we stand in support of Representative Zooey Zephyr. In the past week, the Montana Legislature's actions to silence Representative Zephyr have been immoral and anti-democratic. Using the power of the majority to censor the minority is exactly what our democracy seeks to prohibit. Representative Zephyr’s lived experience and steadfast commitment to those she represents is being attacked by this legislature.

Further, any perceived issue of decorum has long since been eclipsed by the extreme heavy handedness in punishing Representative Zephyr. Representative Zephyr carries the voice of those who elected her to represent them in this 68th legislative session. Representative Zephyr should be able to speak and vote on the floor of the House. We urge the legislature to reinstitute Representative Zephyr and put Montana on the right side of history.”