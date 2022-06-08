Construction along Montana Highway 200 to begin June 10

The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will be working on Montana Highway 200 east of the Bonner Interchange this week.

On Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, crews will be doing final chip-seal and paint work on about 3.5 miles along the Blackfoot River between Potomac and Bonner. Work will begin June 10 at 8 a.m. and will finish around 5 p.m. June 11 work will start at 8 a.m. and will be complete around noon. These times are subject to change depending on weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Travelers can expect delays along with reduced speeds and single-lane traffic during construction. Traffic controls, including additional signage and pilot cars will be present to guide traffic through the construction zone.

MDT encourages the public to be cautious at all times and leave additional time for travel.

Later this summer, additional work will be completed to preserve the roadway north of the existing construction zone.

To be aware of and prepare for delays, MDT recommends downloading its mobile app, MDT 511, to check your route. Travelers can also check their route on mdt511.com.

The public is encouraged to contact District Public Relations Specialist Megan Redmond at 406-396-1978 with any questions or concerns.

