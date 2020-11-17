Construction at fatal crash site to be finished by end of year

The section of bridge along Interstate 90 where a vehicle went off the structure and plummeted into the Clark Fork River on Saturday has been undergoing a guardrail repair project scheduled to be completed this year, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Newly-placed concrete barriers lined the side of I-90 where the Jeep broke through some temporary railing on Saturday, although three days later wrecked iron still hung from the point where the vehicle went off the bridge. A shattered windshield, broken plastic and dozens of business cards were also scattered on the river shore on Tuesday.
The crash, which was reported to Montana Highway Patrol at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, killed 42-year-old Jason Brandle and 5-year-old Abel Hamlin. Hamlin's mother, Elizabeth Hamlin, survived the crash with serious injuries including a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a head injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has launched since the crash. In less than 24 hours, the page had raised more than $15,000 of its $20,000 goal; the funds will be directed to medical expenses, funeral costs and bills, the page's creator said.
The stretch of I-90 between East Missoula and Bonner has been under construction through most of the last year. Lori Ryan, a spokesperson for the state transportation department, said a semi-truck crash had destroyed that piece of guardrail prior to Saturday's crash. The section to be replaced is in the westbound lane, where Brandle's vehicle first struck the right side guardrail before over-correcting and punching through some temporary railing on the opposite side of the roadway.
The road had been wet the night of the crash, according to Montana Highway Patrol. The speed limit in the area had also been adjusted to 35 miles per hour while under construction, Ryan said.
