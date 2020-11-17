Construction at fatal crash site to be finished by end of year

The section of bridge along Interstate 90 where a vehicle went off the structure and plummeted into the Clark Fork River on Saturday has been undergoing a guardrail repair project scheduled to be completed this year, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Newly-placed concrete barriers lined the side of I-90 where the Jeep broke through some temporary railing on Saturday, although three days later wrecked iron still hung from the point where the vehicle went off the bridge. A shattered windshield, broken plastic and dozens of business cards were also scattered on the river shore on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash, which was reported to Montana Highway Patrol at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, killed 42-year-old Jason Brandle and 5-year-old Abel Hamlin. Hamlin's mother, Elizabeth Hamlin, survived the crash with serious injuries including a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a head injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has launched since the crash. In less than 24 hours, the page had raised more than $15,000 of its $20,000 goal; the funds will be directed to medical expenses, funeral costs and bills, the page's creator said.