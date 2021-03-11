Construction beginning to improve the Quartz Flats Rest Area

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is starting construction on improvements to the Quartz Flats Rest Area between Superior and Alberton on I-90. The rest area will be closed for construction beginning the week of March 15, and is anticipated to reopen in spring 2022. Work will take place at the eastbound and westbound rest areas.

The project includes building new restroom facilities, reconstructing parking areas to increase capacity, and improving the water treatment systems.

The new rest area will feature family-style, single-occupancy restrooms with locking doors and anti-microbial surfaces to help maintain a safe and clean environment. Building materials will include durable, anti-vandalism components to increase the lifespan of the rest area and reduce maintenance. The rest area will also include improved lighting and safety features, and heating in common areas similar to other recently updated facilities throughout Montana.

During construction, the eastbound and westbound rest areas will be closed. The closest public restroom on I-90 is the Alberton parking area located 14 miles to the east (about 10 minutes), and the Dena Mora Rest Area located 53 miles to the west (about 40 minutes). The Quartz Flats Campgrounds operated by the U.S. Forest Service will remain open and accessible during construction.