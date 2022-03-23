Construction begins for new University of Montana museum

Work has begun on the Montana Museum of Art and Culture’s building on the north end of the University of Montana campus.

The new three-story, 17,000-square-foot building will be the first standalone structure the museum can call its own, with room to display historically and artistically important items from its 12,000-item Permanent Collection, most of which are out of public view.

Museum director H. Rafael Chacon said the long-awaited moment feels amazing, and to “get people excited,” they’re placing banners with images from the collection as part of the “MMAC on the Move” campaign. They’re largely portraits that show the diversity of the holdings, but for fun and regional flair, they’ve included a cow by Andy Warhol.

The museum plans are part of an extension of the Memorial Row that will improve the “accessibility and the usability” of the area around the Performing Arts/Radio and Television Center, the Student Recreation Center and the Adams Center. A greenway will eventually extend from the Clark Fork River directly to the Oval.

The projected completion date is fall 2023. This is the first phase, lasting from March 19-May 13. General contractor Swank Enterprises has fenced off the eastern section of parking lot “P” that sits closest to the Adams Center, and the museum itself will stand in the northeastern quarter of that lot. Campus Drive will remain accessible.

“We have plans to accommodate events scheduled in the Adams Center during this time,” according to a post by Paula Short, associate vice president of campus operations. Those events include UM commencement, Missoula County Public Schools graduations, concerts and other live events.

The reconfigured parking lot will open in fall 2022.

Moving Help

The MMAC will continue its exhibition schedule through 2022 in its current galleries — the Paxson and Meloy, both located in the Performing Arts and Radio Television Building.

However, starting in early January, those two spaces will be used as staging areas for a move that’s unusual compared to most.

“We’re going to be working with students and volunteers to move the collection systematically,” Chacon said. They need to document, photograph, clean and conserve the items as needed.

While that’s typically an ongoing museum task, this is a “once in a lifetime opportunity to document everything.” They’re inviting the public to either volunteer or come see the process itself.

The structure is privately funded, including donations from Patt and Terry Payne, and they are still actively seeking money for more needs ahead such as operations, maintenance, staffing and programming.

