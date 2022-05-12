Construction challenges could push back affordable housing

Delays caused by temperamental construction conditions threaten the largest permanently affordable housing ownership project in Missoula history.

On Wednesday, Kiah Hochstetler with Goodworks Ventures said the Ravara affordable housing project in Missoula’s Northside neighborhood might not get underway until next spring. Developers originally planned to kick off the project this fall.

“The supply chain issues and labor shortages, combined with our construction season, means this could be pushed out. We could move from the fall to the spring start date pretty easily,” said Hochstetler.

“Making sure that we’re getting appropriate pricing might cause a delay as well because everyone is so constrained at this time,” he added.

The development, located on Scott Street, includes plans to build 74 townhome and condominium units using a community land trust model, in which homeowners own their houses while a land trust leases the land beneath them. The project would also have 240 to 250 market-rate units.

Utilizing a community land trust would allow those homes to sell for prices well below market rate. A cap on the amount of equity the homes can build guarantees their long-term affordability.

The project would also incorporate a “neighborhood market” concept, with a grocery store and daycare facility onsite. That's intended to decrease vehicle trips outside the development.

Plans for the space also include an acre and a half of community green space secured through a shared parking agreement with the city.

“We’re not just slapping up homes but really trying to create something that is meaningful for somebody to live in,” Hochstetler said.

The developers plan to utilize a number of environmental strategies to boost the development’s sustainability. Density, shared parking and the presence of the neighborhood grocery store all play a part in that effort.

The infrastructure will be designed to accommodate solar energy and electric vehicles, and the developers plan to install efficient air source heat pumps.

Hochstetler said the developers also aim to make envelope improvements and use durable materials with the goal of sustainable construction.

He said the developers take into account “what are the long-term right products to put in this development.”

Partners on the project include Goodworks Ventures, the city of Missoula and the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, which operates the land trust. In April, the Missoula City Council’s Committee of the Whole approved a $479,435 loan for project design costs.

The city originally paid $6.6 million in Tax Increment Financing to purchase the 19-acre property, formerly the industrial site of the White Pine Sash Mill, in 2020.

Nearly two years later, labor shortages, global supply chain disruptions and soaring material costs jeopardize the groundbreaking on the new homes. Hochstetler added that increased interest rates pose another challenge to the project.

“We started this in an uncertain time and we continue to develop this in an uncertain time,” he said.

Goodworks is currently engineering the right-of-way for the development and drawing architectural renderings.

Next, the developers need to estimate construction costs, finalize a construction loan and go through the permitting for the project.

With those phases complete, Goodworks will have the chance to start construction on the right-of-way and the residential buildings.

Despite the challenges plaguing the Ravara development, Hochstetler said the Goodworks team is already looking to the future of affordable housing initiatives in Missoula.

He believes the Ravara model of limited equity ownership, which maintains housing affordability over the long term, presents a promising solution that merits widespread implementation.

“It is important from our perspective long term to continue to maintain this attainable housing and this limited ownership equity model is something that we’ve really fallen in love with and think it’s important,” Hochstetler said.

