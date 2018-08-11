Construction managers of the Bonner Bridges project over the Blackfoot River are telling Interstate 90 travelers to expect delays through the area the next two Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Montana Department of Transportation said motorists should plan for 20 minutes of additional travel time on Aug. 13, 15, 20 and 22.
“The next phase includes the placement of large beams along the bridge itself; during this time, traffic will be paused to assure safety for the public,” an MDT release said. “Please anticipate delays, flaggers and single lane closures.”
Crews will avoid delaying traffic during peak commuter hours of 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those four days. In addition they plan to have all delays wrapped up by early afternoon this Monday, Aug. 13, to allow for free-flowing traffic coming in from the east for the Pearl Jam concert in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
A frontage road, Highway 210, runs to the north of I-90 and can be accessed at Bonner Exit 110 and Turah Exit 113.
For more information call the MDT hotline at 406-207-4484.
Meanwhile, Missoula County Public Works said road crews will be starting their 10-hour days at 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday in the Upper Miller Creek area.
The early start time is intended to reduce the heavy trucks’ contributions to traffic congestion on Reserve Street in the afternoons. Crews will haul sand from the Upper Miller Creek site, down Reserve Street and Highway 10 to the public works compound.
"This alternate schedule will provide faster, more fuel-efficient, cost effective transport and ensure sand stockpiles are established for the public’s safety this winter," a county release said. "Missoula County Public Works is grateful to the public for their patience during these early morning hours."
In Ravalli County, center rumble strip and delineator installation began Friday on the Eastside Highway. Operations began in Stevensville at the intersection with Main Street and were extending east and north four miles to just short of Moiese Lane.
Expect single-lane traffic and a speed limit of 35 mph during the installation.
In Mineral County, workers will begin deck repairs this week on the two bridges on Old Highway 10 just east of St. Regis. A 10-foot lane width restriction will be in place around the clock through early September. Those with loads wider than 10 feet are asked to call Shawn Hollenbeck 48 hours in advance at 406-239-1304 to arrange for a bridge crossing.