The Montana Department of Transportation and Sletten Construction will conduct final construction activities on Beartracks Bridge starting May 8.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 8, weather permitting, and will take approximately 10 days to complete. Drivers can expect reduced speeds and single-lane travel in each direction. It will also be necessary to close one shared-use path at a time to complete this work.

A protective seal, called a polymer overlay, will be added to the bridge deck and shared-use paths. This overlay will protect the bridge from chemicals, like de-icing salts (ice melt), that may deteriorate the bridge deck. The aggregate used in the overlay may also improve traction on the bridge surface.

More information about the bridge rehabilitation project can be found at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge/. Questions can be submitted via email to kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com or by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.