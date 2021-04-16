Construction scheduled to improve US 93 near Lakeside and Somers

LAKESIDE — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin construction to improve Highway 93 near Lakeside and Somers the week of April 19.
Construction is expected to be completed in June.
“Highway 93 is an important and busy corridor,” said Missoula District Construction Engineer John Schmidt. “MDT and our contracting partner Riverside Construction are working hard to complete these needed improvements as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The project area begins just north of West Shore State Park near the Presbyterian Camp Road, and extends north through Lakeside, ending near the Old U.S. Highway 93 intersection.
During construction:
• Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the daytime.
• Pilot cars and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.
• Speed limits will be reduced.
• Expect 15 minute delays through the work zone.
• Traffic will return to two lanes at night.
• Access on to the newly laid asphalt surface will be restricted for 20-30 minutes.
The project will rehabilitate about nine miles of pavement on U.S. 93 and install centerline and shoulder rumble strips, new pavement markings, signage and delineators. Additional work includes upgrading the ADA sidewalk ramps at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Bierney Creek Road, and the intersection of U.S. 93 and Adams Street in Lakeside.
“These improvements will help extend the life of the highway, provide a smoother driving surface, and add safety features for motorists and pedestrians,” said Schmidt.
To sign up for construction email updates, text LAKESIDE93 to 22828. Questions and comments can be sent to Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at 406-626-7272.
For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones on Highway 93. Current construction information and road conditions throughout Montana can also be found on the MDT Travel Info App at roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/.