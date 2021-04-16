Construction scheduled to improve US 93 near Lakeside and Somers

LAKESIDE — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin construction to improve Highway 93 near Lakeside and Somers the week of April 19.

Construction is expected to be completed in June.

“Highway 93 is an important and busy corridor,” said Missoula District Construction Engineer John Schmidt. “MDT and our contracting partner Riverside Construction are working hard to complete these needed improvements as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The project area begins just north of West Shore State Park near the Presbyterian Camp Road, and extends north through Lakeside, ending near the Old U.S. Highway 93 intersection.

During construction:

• Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the daytime.

• Pilot cars and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

• Speed limits will be reduced.

• Expect 15 minute delays through the work zone.

• Traffic will return to two lanes at night.

• Access on to the newly laid asphalt surface will be restricted for 20-30 minutes.