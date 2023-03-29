An Australian mining company poised to open the only cobalt mine in the U.S. has halted final construction on its Idaho Cobalt Operation west of Salmon, Idaho.
Jervois Global announced Wednesday that it was suspending final construction on the Idaho Cobalt Operation "due to continuing low cobalt prices and United States inflationary impacts on construction costs, to prudently preserve the value of ICO's core body."
Cobalt is essential to batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs), as well as other consumer products like cellphones and laptops. Most of the world's cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where production is rife with child labor and other human-rights abuses, and is refined in China. Russia also produces cobalt.
Ore from the Idaho Cobalt Operation was set to be refined at a Jervois facility in Brazil. But the U.S. government is pushing to increase domestic production of cobalt and other metals and rare-earth elements deemed essential to transitioning to a "green" economy.
"Jervois expects cobalt prices to recover over the medium term, including from the influences of the energy transition (EVs, etc.) and the company’s expectation that Western cobalt purchasers will increasingly prefer to buy from sources with Western ESG credentials, such as ICO," the company stated, referring to so-called environmental, social, and governance principals for investment and purchasing. "Jervois expects to complete construction of and commission ICO when cobalt prices recover, which it also expects will align with cobalt refining capacity in the U.S. brought into operation by Jervois and/or third parties."
Jervois previously announced the opening of the mine on Oct. 7, 2022, and stated at that time that the mine would be fully commissioned and begin shipping ore for processing sometime in 2023. That would have made it the only active cobalt mine in the U.S. A small amount of cobalt is produced as a byproduct at the Eagle Mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. That mine, primarily a copper and nickel mine, is set to close in 2026.
Wednesday's announcement stated that "Total workforce including contractors will reduce from approximately 280 to under 30, which represents a fit-for-purpose workforce to maintain the site in compliance with its regulatory requirements." Lemhi County, Idaho, has a population of about 8,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and about 3,100 of those people live in Salmon.
The Idaho Cobalt Operation is located atop a plateau at 8,000 feet elevation about 22 miles west of Salmon and 43 miles southwest of the state line at Lost Trail Pass. The mine is just outside the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness. It sits above Panther Creek, a direct tributary to the main Salmon River. The Idaho Cobalt Operation is at the site of the Blackbird Mine, a former open-pit and underground mine from the mid-20th century that caused widespread contamination in the area. The Blackbird Mine is now a federal Superfund cleanup site.
'A huge bummer'
Leo Marshall has been mayor of Salmon since 2010. He grew up in Cobalt, Idaho — now a mostly abandonned ghost town near the mine. His father worked at the Blackbird Mine. He said in an interview Wednesday that the halting of construction and loss of workers was unfortunate but probably won't be disastrous for the community.
"We've been through this before: mines come in and then they go," he said. "But it will kind of hurt, economically, because those miners do spend money — buy groceries, buy gas."
Salmon owes its existence in large part to mining in the region, particularly a gold rush to nearby Leesburg, in the mountains west of town, in the late 1800s. For much of the 20th century, he said, there were more than a dozen mines in the area — the closure of one could be offset by the others. That's no longer the case.
Tammy Stringham, executive director of the Lemhi County Economic Development Association, said in an interview Wednesday that news of construction halting had "been circulating in the community for a few days" before it became official on Wednesday. The mine manager called her personally, she said. Stringham echoed Marshall's sentiment that the end of construction wasn't great news but also doesn't spell disaster. Most of the construction workers were from outside the area and would leave soon anyway, she noted.
The project has "been off and on" for more than a decade, she said. But this was the closest the community had gotten so far to having sustained mining operations, and full employment, at the site: "I think everybody was cautiously optimistic, is probably a good way of describing it, until we actually heard they commissioned and were mining. I don't think it came as a huge shock to anybody, it's just a huge bummer for the community."
"This is a community that has had mining for generations, and it's always been a feast or famine situation, like a lot of these communities are," she said. "We had hoped to start changing that model with this mine, because they are very community-minded ... but we didn't get there yet."
Melissa Craig, owner of Bertram's Salmon River Brewery on Salmon's Main Street, said in an interview Wednesday that local impacts would become clearer in the near future because the news was so new. The brewery will be somewhat affected, she said, because mine workers eat there regularly — but they're not her entire customer base. She too noted that this is a familiar story for Salmon.
"The mine activity here has gone up and down a lot in the past 20 years," she said. "From that perspective it's nothing new. Disappointing for sure — but we have a tremendous housing shortage, and it will probably free that up somewhat."
Plus, she said, many local businesses are looking to hire, and the end of construction work may free up employees. But, she noted, "we're a very community-oriented town. We don't like seeing our neighbors losing their jobs."
Market and mineral challenges
The Idaho Cobalt Operation had a projected eight-year lifespan, and in that time was expected to meet about 10% of U.S. demand for cobalt — enough to make batteries powering hundreds of thousands of cars. It could employ 150-200 people. Wednesday's announcement stated that the mine itself has been completed — as was announced in October — and that 30,000 short tons of ore are ready to be processed. As of Sunday, Jervois stated, the company had spent about $130 million on construction at the Idaho Cobalt Operation.
"ICO’s mineral resource and reserve is the largest and highest grade confirmed cobalt orebody in the U.S., and when commissioned will represent the country’s only primary cobalt mine supply," the company stated. "Cobalt is a critical mineral as declared by the U.S. government. Jervois has determined that not mining ICO cobalt at cyclically low prices will preserve the optionality and inherent strategic value of ICO for shareholders and key stakeholders including local communities and the state of Idaho. The company also views not mining ICO at current prices is consistent with U.S. government critical mineral policy objectives."
The value of cobalt has declined in the past year, from about $40 per pound in May 2022 to about $17 last month. The decline is due in part to China producing more electric vehicles with batteries that use lithium instead of cobalt. Western electric vehicles still generally use batteries with cobalt. Jervois' stock on the Australian Securities Exchange took a similar dive, from 0.98 Australian Dollars on April 19, 2022, to just 0.067 AUD on Wednesday — a decline of 93%.
Corby Anderson is an extractive metallurgy professor at Colorado School of Mines who previously helped develop the Idaho cobalt resource with a different company. He wrote in an email Wednesday, "The deposit Jervois was attempting to mine has been very challenging due to the location as well as the mineralogy of the materials."
"The cobalt is contained in cobaltite, which contains abundant arsenic," he explained. "There is also copper in the form of chalcopyrite. The cobaltite separation from chalcopyrite is very difficult. And sending a cobaltite concentrate all the way to Brazil never made sense to me. So, I think the cobalt price and these challenges caught up with them. A sad situation."
But the company may yet have the support of the American government in finally producing Idaho ore. In Wednesday's announcement, Jervois stated, "The U.S. Department of Defense has advised that it intends to award Jervois an immediate need for Defense Production Act Title III with $15 million of funding." But, the company cautioned, the money is not guaranteed.
"Jervois applied for the DOD award monies to accelerate its drilling aimed at increasing the ICO mineral resource and reserve, and for studies to assess construction of a U.S. cobalt refinery; both can proceed despite ICO’s suspension," the company stated. "Jervois views the DOD’s intention to issue its award as an indication of the importance to the U.S. Government of securing its cobalt supply chain."
Tammy Stringham, executive director of the Lemhi County Economic Development Association, was hopeful that a future rise in cobalt prices would finally nudge the mine to completion and ore shipments. The community, she said, is "cautiously optimistic that over time the cobalt prices will go back up."
"Every time prices have gone up we've gotten a little further down the road in the development of this project," she said. "Eventually it will happen."