The Idaho Cobalt Operation had a projected eight-year lifespan, and in that time was expected to meet about 10% of U.S. demand for cobalt — enough to make batteries powering hundreds of thousands of cars. It could employ 150-200 people. Wednesday's announcement stated that the mine itself has been completed — as was announced in October — and that 30,000 short tons of ore are ready to be processed. As of Sunday, Jervois stated, the company had spent about $130 million on construction at the Idaho Cobalt Operation.

"ICO’s mineral resource and reserve is the largest and highest grade confirmed cobalt orebody in the U.S., and when commissioned will represent the country’s only primary cobalt mine supply," the company stated. "Cobalt is a critical mineral as declared by the U.S. government. Jervois has determined that not mining ICO cobalt at cyclically low prices will preserve the optionality and inherent strategic value of ICO for shareholders and key stakeholders including local communities and the state of Idaho. The company also views not mining ICO at current prices is consistent with U.S. government critical mineral policy objectives."

The value of cobalt has declined in the past year, from about $40 per pound in May 2022 to about $17 last month. The decline is due in part to China producing more electric vehicles with batteries that use lithium instead of cobalt. Western electric vehicles still generally use batteries with cobalt. Jervois' stock on the Australian Securities Exchange took a similar dive, from 0.98 Australian Dollars on April 19, 2022, to just 0.067 AUD on Wednesday — a decline of 93%.

Corby Anderson is an extractive metallurgy professor at Colorado School of Mines who previously helped develop the Idaho cobalt resource with a different company. He wrote in an email Wednesday, "The deposit Jervois was attempting to mine has been very challenging due to the location as well as the mineralogy of the materials."

"The cobalt is contained in cobaltite, which contains abundant arsenic," he explained. "There is also copper in the form of chalcopyrite. The cobaltite separation from chalcopyrite is very difficult. And sending a cobaltite concentrate all the way to Brazil never made sense to me. So, I think the cobalt price and these challenges caught up with them. A sad situation."

But the company may yet have the support of the American government in finally producing Idaho ore. In Wednesday's announcement, Jervois stated, "The U.S. Department of Defense has advised that it intends to award Jervois an immediate need for Defense Production Act Title III with $15 million of funding." But, the company cautioned, the money is not guaranteed.

"Jervois applied for the DOD award monies to accelerate its drilling aimed at increasing the ICO mineral resource and reserve, and for studies to assess construction of a U.S. cobalt refinery; both can proceed despite ICO’s suspension," the company stated. "Jervois views the DOD’s intention to issue its award as an indication of the importance to the U.S. Government of securing its cobalt supply chain."

Tammy Stringham, executive director of the Lemhi County Economic Development Association, was hopeful that a future rise in cobalt prices would finally nudge the mine to completion and ore shipments. The community, she said, is "cautiously optimistic that over time the cobalt prices will go back up."

"Every time prices have gone up we've gotten a little further down the road in the development of this project," she said. "Eventually it will happen."