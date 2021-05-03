Construction to begin on tropical butterfly house, garden at Missoula County Fairgrounds

Construction of Montana's first tropical butterfly house is set to begin at the Missoula County Fairgrounds this spring.
The Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center will encompass four acres at the county-owned fairgrounds along South Avenue. The facility will include 29,000 square feet of indoor space with a conservatory that will be home to free-flying butterflies and tropical plants. There will also be an insectarium with live insects, interactive exhibits and a 2.5-acre outdoor education garden featuring native plants, flowers, vegetables, fruits, herbs and trees.
The project is a partnership between the nonprofit Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, the Missoula County Weed District and Extension, the nonprofit Healthy Acres Healthy Communities Foundation and the Missoula Conservation District.
Funding sources are a combination of public and private dollars, and the Missoulian will have a separate story on that effort later in the week. When it's complete, the site will also feature a demonstration kitchen for hands-on food preparation and nutrition classes, an 800-square-foot greenhouse for educational programs, a lab for a new "junior gardeners" program and other flexible meeting spaces.
Last week, the city's board of adjustment held a public forum on the fairgrounds' request for an exemption of the front setback requirement in the zoning code.
Zoning code in that district requires a 30-foot setback from the property line on South Avenue, but the new building will instead be six feet back from the property line.
Crystal Herzog with A&E Architects in Missoula said the setback variance request was initiated because the project is being designed in compliance with the new design standard guidelines adopted by the fairgrounds as well as the city's Design Excellence standards.
"The intent with this project is to make a space that is suitable and enjoyable for midtown as it becomes more of a commercial area and to preserve the open space that is in the fairgrounds as well," Herzog said. "Fronting the building a little closer to the street helps us achieve both goals."
Two executives at businesses across the street from where the building will be constructed were concerned about the setback and noted that the public forum was only a formality. That's because public institutions, in this case the Missoula County Fairgrounds, get automatic approval of setback variance requests under state law after a forum, unlike private property owners.
Dirk Visser, the founder of Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, and Dan Ermatinger, broker and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, both said they support the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center and its mission.
However, they wondered why the building needs to be so close to the street when there is plenty of empty space at the fairgrounds. They noted that private property owners, who pay taxes in the area, have to give up space due to zoning codes all the time.
"We as the public jump through all these things, then the government shows up and does whatever they want and wastes everybody's time, " Visser said, noting that the granting of the variance request was a foregone conclusion.
Visser noted that he's donated to the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center, and Ermatinger also said he is a supporter of the project.
A bill passed by the Montana Legislature this session, House Bill 496, would give a local board of adjustment the power to deny a public land use that is contrary to zoning regulations. Gov. Greg Gianforte has yet to sign that bill, which would not take effect until October.
In an interview with the Missoulian, Emily Brock, the fairgrounds director, said the city's new Design Excellence standards were completed with a lot of public input and planning. The new building, she said, is being designed close to the street to conform with both the fairgrounds' design standards and the city's standards.
"We did have a rigorous planning process," she said. "We adopted our own guidelines and those were adopted by the county commissioners and approved by the city council. Essentially, we are having the building on the street because it's aligned with design standards."
The goal, Brock said, is to have buildings closer to the street so that parking is hidden from the roadway.
Brock said the garden portion of the facility will be on the south side of the building, away from the road, and having the building 30 feet from the street would have meant less space for that.
"We wanted to preserve every square footage we can to keep landscaping and gardens together," she said. "There is landscaping on the front of the building and it does meet city requirements."
Brock also said there is "plenty of right of way" in the front of the building if the city decides to rebuild or add additions to South Avenue.
Another reason they wanted the building so close to the street is because other buildings on the fairgrounds, such as the Home Arts building on South Avenue and the ice rink building on Russell Street, are close to the roadway as well.
"It's an urban-facing building, and these are urban design standards in the design guidelines," she said. "People don't understand why's it's not now zoned the same as the rest of the city. The county and the city trusted us to follow our own guidelines and this is following that. And we're making it be in compliance with the rest of the city."
Brock said she respects the concerns raised by Ermatinger and Visser.
"I appreciate their right and willingness to engage in the public process," she said. "The Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center will be a huge boon for midtown and for these local businesses. And I know these businesses support the project itself. It's going to attract a ton of visitors to the area and will help catalyze redevelopment in the area and improve adjacent property values."