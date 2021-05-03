Construction to begin on tropical butterfly house, garden at Missoula County Fairgrounds

The goal, Brock said, is to have buildings closer to the street so that parking is hidden from the roadway.

Brock said the garden portion of the facility will be on the south side of the building, away from the road, and having the building 30 feet from the street would have meant less space for that.

"We wanted to preserve every square footage we can to keep landscaping and gardens together," she said. "There is landscaping on the front of the building and it does meet city requirements."

Brock also said there is "plenty of right of way" in the front of the building if the city decides to rebuild or add additions to South Avenue.

Another reason they wanted the building so close to the street is because other buildings on the fairgrounds, such as the Home Arts building on South Avenue and the ice rink building on Russell Street, are close to the roadway as well.

"It's an urban-facing building, and these are urban design standards in the design guidelines," she said. "People don't understand why's it's not now zoned the same as the rest of the city. The county and the city trusted us to follow our own guidelines and this is following that. And we're making it be in compliance with the rest of the city."