Construction to improve I-90 near St. Regis to begin in April

Construction to improve Interstate 90 near St. Regis is set to begin in April, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation.

The work to improve pavement will begin 1 mile east of Ward Creek Road (Exit 26) and ends 1½ miles east of the St. Regis Interchange (Exit 33).

To accommodate the work, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, both east and westbound traffic will travel on the same side of I-90, crossover patterns will be in place, speed limits will be reduced and wide loads will be staged and piloted through the work zone Monday through Friday, the release said.

"This project will extend the life of the pavement on the interstate, and provide a smooth and safe driving surface," said John Schmidt, an engineer for the Missoula District with the Department of Transportation, in the release.

The Department of Transportation will repair pavement, shoulders and resurface the St. Regis and Two Mile Road interchange ramps. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 5 and be completed in the fall, according to the release.

Questions and comments can be sent to brandon@rbci.net or by phone at 406-465-3350. Current construction information and road conditions can be found at roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile.

