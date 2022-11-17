Construction wrapping up on Beartracks Bridge, Mullan roundabouts

Winter weather descending on Missoula is forcing the conclusion of a busy summer construction season, but not before two major local infrastructure projects — the Beartracks Bridge and the Mullan BUILD roundabouts — reach temporary completion.

One lane of traffic in each direction on the Beartracks Bridge is expected to open before the Thanksgiving holiday next week, according to Matt Straub with the Montana Department of Transportation.

“We’re focusing on the right fix at the right time,” Straub said.

For MDT, that meant opening the bridge temporarily in October, then disrupting traffic northbound again to facilitate repairs.

This week, crews were pouring concrete, which necessitated a five-ton weight restriction on the bridge. Next week, they’ll be grinding and removing barriers. As weather permits, they will also perform striping, which will allow the bridge to open up both lanes.

Straub said snow is currently the biggest holdup in the process to fully open the bridge.

Once Beartracks opens next week, it will remain open with only a small interruption this winter.

“We will have one day of minor traffic impact in December or January,” said Straub.

Then, the bridge will stay open until the spring, when another week of traffic impacts is planned. Straub said to expect those impacts in April or May, and he emphasized his appreciation for the public’s patience throughout the rehabilitation project.

He said MDT looks forward to providing “access and safe travel for many years to come.”

Outside the downtown area, the Mullan BUILD team opened the much-anticipated Mary Jane Boulevard roundabout Tuesday, just before a few inches of fresh snow fell Wednesday evening.

Even though material and labor delays hampered the construction of two roundabouts as part of the Mullan BUILD project, representatives from the team on Thursday said overall construction is on schedule to wrap up in mid-May 2023.

“It was a true team effort,” said Shane Stack with Missoula County Public Works.

Missoula County worked with the city, DJ&A engineering firm, Kiewit Corporation and community partners on the Mullan BUILD undertaking.

They started construction on the George Elmer Drive and Mary Jane Boulevard roundabouts in the summer, with the goal of opening both traffic circles before winter set in.

“Getting them open by the end of this season was the big-picture goal, which was accomplished,” said Donny Pfieifer with DJ&A.

While a few finishing touches remain — including landscaping, lighting and durable striping — Pfeifer said, “the roundabouts are basically complete.”

That’s a relief for Pfiefer and the rest of the crew, because hangups and delays hamstrung progress throughout the summer and fall.

“Building these big roundabouts, it doesn’t come easy,” Pfeifer pointed out.

Moving the utilities around the roundabouts proved tricky, and material shortages on valves pushed back the Mary Jane roundabout opening, even though the team pre-ordered the valves ahead of time.

“It really held them up,” said Stack. “That was out of our control.”

Stack and Pfeifer both lamented the construction conditions that impacted the roundabout process.

“It’s not just unique to this project,” Pfeifer noted. “It’s nationwide challenges that everybody’s experiencing.”

Nonetheless, the Mullan BUILD project is ahead of its original scheduled conclusion of June 2023 and on target for its $16.4 million budget.

“To me, it was a pretty good effort that I think the entire team did to keep things on budget,” said Pfeifer.

He lauded Kiewit’s creativity, the support from the community and the effectiveness of the detours in allowing the project to progress efficiently.

“The whole community has been really great to work around,” Pfeifer said. “We did our best to minimize impacts along the way. We appreciate their patience a lot. Hopefully the impacts are again pretty minimal next year.”

In the spring, some “behind-the-curb” work will remain, along with notable improvements on England Boulevard from George Elmer Drive to Flynn Lane. Landscaping, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails will also go in during the spring.

“Just looking at what we have left, it’s really pretty light work,” Stack said. “It’s stuff that can go quick.”