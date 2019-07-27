A controlled burn operation brought the Moss Ranch fire in the Mission Valley to 4,868 acres Saturday morning, up from 450 acres Friday.
The fire is burning through grass and timber on the west side of the Flathead River, about 14 miles southwest of Ronan. Yesterday, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes conducted a controlled burnout to remove hazardous fuels in the area.
"It's within the control lines, everything went really well yesterday," said C.T. Camel, fire prevention specialist with the division. Some 170 personnel, aided by four aircraft and several pieces of heavy equipment, are currently assigned to the fire. With high winds forecast for Saturday, they plan to focus on securing control lines and mopping up hotspots near the fire's perimeter.
No infrastructure or structures are threatened at this time, but the Nenemay, FB-4000 and FB-1000 roads are closed. Visit the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page for updates.
Separately, the Beeskove fire in Rattlesnake National Recreation Area in Missoula remained about 35 acres in size Saturday morning, with 103 personnel assigned. "Fire behavior is moderate with single-tree torching, flanking and backing and growth to the east, with uphill runs due to debris roll-out and overnight thermal development," states the latest update on the federal government's Inciweb page.
Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/ for updates.
This story will be updated.