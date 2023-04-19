A controlled slash burn on Mount Jumbo briefly shot tall flames through the trees above Murray Street and the Rattlesnake neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Missoula City Fire Department personnel were on the scene about 6:45 p.m., sending eight firefighters up the hill to public land about a half-mile and 400 vertical feet above the valley floor. The flames were knocked down within a few minutes of initial attack.

A City Fire batallion chief estimated the fire burned about 2 acres of grass and light fuels as a gusty rainstorm moved through the valley. The burn area had a patch of snow downwind to contain its spread and no houses or structures nearby.

A drone mapping flight indicated the fire may have started in a public lands controlled burn pile. A Department of Natural Resources and Conservation wildland fire crew also helped mop up the scene.