Air quality dipped into the “unhealthy” range in the Rattlesnake drainage Wednesday night and into Thursday morning days after smoke from a prescribed burn got trapped by an inversion.
Smoke from the burn, about 3 miles northeast of Missoula, was visible from the downtown area Thursday morning and led to increased particulates in the air in the Rattlesnake and northern end of Missoula.
“Missoula air quality just went back to ‘good,’” Sarah Coefield, an air quality specialist with Missoula County, said about 10:30 a.m. “The particulate levels are pretty low in town, but in the Rattlesnake and northern parts of Missoula they are elevated.
“The smoke is quite noticeable on the northern end of Misosula but it has not ventured very far into town.”
A U.S. Forest Service representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. But Coefield said information she received from the Lolo National Forest said the majority of the smoke appears to be from “lateral creeping” from previous hand pile burning, which took place last week in the upper Woods Gulch drainage.
The prescribed burns are part of the Marshall Woods Project, which covers about 13,000 acres in what’s considered the second-highest wildfire risk landscape in the Missoula County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The Marshall Woods Project calls for treatment on 3,959 acres to reduce crown fire potential and restore low intensity, high-frequency fire in the landscape.
Coefield said the Forest Service conducted 44 acres of an understory burn in the area on Wednesday, but the majority of that burn’s smoke production took place during the day when the smoke lifted and left the area.
“Essentially, yesterday’s warm weather woke up the heat in those burned piles and an overnight thermal belt encouraged nighttime burning as the fire creeped through pine litter,” Coefield wrote in an air quality update. “The Forest Service has resources on scene to stop further fire spread.”
It appears the smoke was trapped overnight under an inversion Thursday morning, Coefield added.
“As the inversion breaks and winds move into the area we should see significant improvements,” she said.
The National Weather Service called for a 50% chance of showers Thursday and west winds of 9 miles per hour to 16 mph as a storm is ushered in on Friday, bringing with it an 80% chance of rain or snow by the weekend.
Coefield noted that when air quality is unhealthy, people with heart or lung disease, smokers, children and the elderly should limit heavy or prolonged exertion and limit time spent outdoors.
"People with asthma should follow their asthma management plan," Coefield wrote. "People experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.
Air quality in the Rattlesnake can be found at https://tools.airfire.org/monitoring/v4/#!/?category=PM2.5_nowcast¢erlat=46.9144¢erlon=-114.0135&zoom=11&monitors=lon_.113.964_lat_46.898_wrcc.sml1