The Missoula Rural Fire Department kicked off its 2023 wildland season Wednesday afternoon with two small grass fires in the Lolo area.

Both fires have been extinguished. No injuries or structure damage was reported. Both began as controlled burns that were blown out of control by wind.

The first, reported at 1:54 p.m., was near Michael Lane in Lolo, just southeast of the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 93. Firefighters arrived to find a quarter-acre grass fire with cottonwood trees ablaze. No structures were threatened.

About an hour later, at 2:56 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to another fire — the first wildfire incident of 2023 for Missoula Interagency Dispatch — on a steep south-facing mountainside about 1.2 miles north of Highway 12 and 7.3 miles west of the intersection of Highways 12 and 93. Three units from the Michael Lane fire, which was at that point being mopped up, responded and found a fire slightly smaller than a half-acre. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also responded to the fire.

Missoula County's burning season opened March 1. Recreational fires are prohibited in the city of Missoula at all times; recreational fires smaller than 2 feet diameter are allowed without a permit elsewhere in Missoula County. All other fires require a burn permit.

"Both fires today were permitted fires that got out of control by wind," Michael Bowman, Missoula Rural battalion chief, wrote in a statement Wednesday. "We would like to remind people that are planning to burn, though early in the season, not to let their guards down. Please burn what you can control with the resources you have. As always, if you feel that your fire is getting out of control, please call 911 so we can get resources there to help."

Elsewhere in western Montana, firefighters were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a 1-acre wildfire in grass, brush and timber along the south bank of the Clark Fork River near McRae Road about 3.5 miles northwest of Plains. That fire was controlled by 7:30 p.m. Farther north, firefighters were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. to a 1-acre grass fire on the east side of Eureka. That fire was controlled by 6 p.m. Both fires constituted the first wildfires dispatched in their regions for 2023.

Farther afield, larger wildfire starts were reported this week in Washington, Colorado, Arizona, California and the Midwest.