Controversy erupts over LGBTQ club in Florence-Carlton school district

“The issue at hand is about parent permission or parent notification for all formal and informal groups, it’s not specific to one group at all,” Rayburn said. “The school recognizes that if you have one group, you have all groups.”

The policy notes that the administration is authorized to notify parents of all formal and informal groups. Rayburn said that this does not mean parents would be notified when a student joins a club.

“What it means is we tell the parents these are the things that happen during non-instructional times that your kid has access to,” Rayburn said. "Notification does not mean that we’re going to out the kids to their parents.”

Nancy Dunne Byington of Missoula, who has relatives from the Florence school system, wrote Rayburn urging the district to reject requiring permission slips for the protection of the students involved.

"I hope my neighbors retain their humanity, compassion and common sense through this process of weeding out hatred and bigotry that would otherwise harm our children," Byington wrote in a letter to the editor of the Missoulian.