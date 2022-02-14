Convicted killer files appeal to Montana Supreme Court

A man who shot several people in Missoula in 2019, killing two, has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.

Johnathan Bertsch, 30, pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide for a 2019 shooting just west of Missoula that left two people dead and severely injured two others, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.

Bertsch was sentenced in November in Missoula County District Court to four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

On March 14, 2019, Bertsch fired several shots at a pickup truck just west of Missoula that was carrying three people — Shelley Hays, Julie Blanchard and Casey Blanchard, Julie’s son. Shelley and Julie both died. While in pursuit, Palmer was shot in his face and neck by Bertsch. He ultimately survived his injuries, which were described as life-threatening.

Bertsch filed his appeal Jan. 25, though it is unclear on what grounds. Appellate Defender Chad Wright explained he did not have that information Monday. It could be several months before an opening brief is filed.

It's also possible that Bertsch may not follow through with the appeal, Wright said.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta delivered a scathing judgment to Bertsch at November's sentencing, calling Bertsch's actions cold-blooded and calculated.

Bertsch has shown little remorse throughout the criminal justice process for the harm he caused to all involved, which bodes ill for any ability to change, Vannatta said.

Loved ones of the victims resoundingly asked Bertsch be sentenced to life. Casey Blanchard, who survived his injuries, said he felt a sense of closure following the sentencing.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.