Cool, wet weather continues as fire crews gain ground across western Montana

The Burnt Peak fire remained at 4,066 acres and 29% containment, while the South Yaak fire stayed at 11,585 acres and 46% containment. Combined, there are 383 personnel working the two blazes.

At the Burnt Peak fire, work will continue on containment lines in the West Fork Keeler Drainage. Resources will also be used to maintain or improve conditions along Callahan Creek Road, a fire report said.

Residents in North Fork Keeler Creek are on pre-evacuation notice.

At the South Yaak fire, patrol and mop-up operations will continue on Eastside Road and in the North Fork of O'Brien Creek. Hand crews will continue to construct lines in the Arbo Creek drainage.

A fire report said a peacock hen at the Yaak Mountain Lookout was captured on Wednesday and transported to the Kootenai Ranger District Office for safekeeping until her owner can claim her.

Dry Cabin

The Dry Cabin fire, which is burning 20 miles north of Ovando in the Lolo National Forest, has burned 3,633 acres and is 0% contained.

A fire report said activity with the blaze is expected to extend until October. A point protection strategy will be used to protect wilderness cabins and bridges.