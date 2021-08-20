Cool, wet weather continues as fire crews gain ground across western Montana

Cool and wet weather continued through western Montana on Thursday and Friday, helping fire operations gain ground on a number of blazes.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality listed air quality as "moderate" or "good" across the western part of the state.
Missoula's air quality was "moderate" on Friday morning, though it was creeping towards "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the afternoon.
Campfires remain prohibited under Stage II fire restrictions in many areas across western Montana. Smoking is limited to vehicles and buildings.
West Lolo Complex (Thorne Creek)
The Thorne Creek fire, burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls, saw an increase in containment to 21%.
The fire has burned 39,053 acres. Five injuries have been reported and 333 people are working the fire.
Cooler temperatures and moisture led to minimal fire activity for the second day in a row, a fire report said.
The Forest Service has opened ACM Road. Thompson River Road, the Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems, and the West Fork of Fishtrap Creek Road remain closed.
Crews continued mop-up operations on Friday and removed excess equipment. Fire lines are being installed in the Deep Creek fire footprint and those will be tied into Fishtrap Creek Road.
Only 30 residents in the Thompson River zone remain under evacuation orders. The fire has cost $23.1 million to fight.
Hays Creek
Just 10 personnel remain on the Hays Creek fire, which remained at 50% containment and has burned 2,894 acres.
A Type 4 incident command team will take over fire operations on Saturday. The Hungry Horse-Glacier View Ranger District is evaluating rental cabins for reopening.
Evacuation warnings have been lifted.
Granite Pass Complex
The Granite Pass Complex, which consists of four fires, remained at 5,910 acres Thursday night and was 15% contained. Just 57 personnel remain on fire operations.
A fire report said the last update will come on Saturday, Aug. 21 as fire activity has decreased and rain has been predicted for the area.
Crews are looking for areas where it is safe to do suppression repair, while others will monitor the fire until resources are available for suppression actions.
The fire has cost $10.2 million to fight to date.
Burnt Peak and South Yaak
Heavy rains fell in the area around the Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires, which are both burning near Troy.
The Burnt Peak fire remained at 4,066 acres and 29% containment, while the South Yaak fire stayed at 11,585 acres and 46% containment. Combined, there are 383 personnel working the two blazes.
At the Burnt Peak fire, work will continue on containment lines in the West Fork Keeler Drainage. Resources will also be used to maintain or improve conditions along Callahan Creek Road, a fire report said.
Residents in North Fork Keeler Creek are on pre-evacuation notice.
At the South Yaak fire, patrol and mop-up operations will continue on Eastside Road and in the North Fork of O'Brien Creek. Hand crews will continue to construct lines in the Arbo Creek drainage.
A fire report said a peacock hen at the Yaak Mountain Lookout was captured on Wednesday and transported to the Kootenai Ranger District Office for safekeeping until her owner can claim her.
Dry Cabin
The Dry Cabin fire, which is burning 20 miles north of Ovando in the Lolo National Forest, has burned 3,633 acres and is 0% contained.
A fire report said activity with the blaze is expected to extend until October. A point protection strategy will be used to protect wilderness cabins and bridges.
"Fires in this area have a history of high intensity crown runs after long periods of low fire behavior," a fire report said.
The Lolo National Forest Dry Fork trail and the upper Dry Fork trail remain closed.
Storm Theatre Complex
The Storm Theatre Complex, which consists of 26 backcountry fires, has burned 22,316 acres. It is located nine miles southeast of Powell, Idaho.
Minimal fire activity was reported. There are 37 firefighters assigned to the series of blazes.
Point protection strategies are being utilized. Structures including a fire lookout, bridges and interpretive signs have been wrapped with fire-resistant material.
The fire is 3% contained.
Nez Perce-Clearwater NF releases closure information
The Forest Service is urging those wishing to recreate in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest to be aware of fire conditions and closures before they enter the area.
A closure map can be found at bit.ly/NPCFireInfo. The Forest Service said in a news release that its public notices webpage is currently down due to technical difficulties.
Fire-related closures were lifted this week on the Lolo Motorway from Pete Forks Junction to Green Saddle, which allows access to Rocky Ridge Campground. Weitas Butte Lookout Road and Rocky Ridge Trail are now open as well.
Several areas in the Palouse Range District are now also closed due to the Leland Fire.
"As the weather has cooled and as early hunting seasons approach, recreationists and hunters are eager to get out to camp and scout hunting areas. All forest visitors are encouraged to be aware of fire conditions and closures that may affect their plans," the release said.
"While cooler temperatures and scattered moisture occurring across the forest this week has been a welcome change in weather, it is not yet been enough to allow for the removal of all fire-related closures."
