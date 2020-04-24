Cooney holds town hall with global public health experts

She said the situation global health experts have most worried about has been “a novel respiratory virus, whether influenza or a novel coronavirus,” and the lack of response from the federal government has been “distressing.” Pandemic response plans generally are written with the assumption the federal government will provide supplies, equipment and best practices, and few are written at the state or city level, she said. But governors and mayors are trying to identify how to approach the outbreak.

“What we’re trying to do is collect best practices as we go. A lot of decision-making now is happening under uncertainty,” said Katz, who served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of State from 2004 to 2019 on issues including pandemic influenza.

One thing people need is operational guidance, she said. For instance, business leaders may hear they need to do testing and check temperatures, but no one is telling them how to do that on the ground. For example, how do you screen employees for fever, and how often?

Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order last month and was aggressive in addressing the crisis, so the state is in a solid position as a result, Konyndyk said: “That has meant Montana has had one of the least severe outbreaks in the country so far. That has left the state in a good place.”