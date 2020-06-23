Cooney visits Food Bank Network to see coronavirus adaptations

Coordinators at the Montana Food Bank Network showed Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney Tuesday how they’ve been adapting to coronavirus strain.
The network was the second stop on Cooney's list Tuesday. Two hours before, he visited a COVID-19 testing site at the Community Food Bank of Mineral County to asses the coronavirus situation there.
The Montana Food Bank Network is Montana’s only statewide food bank. It partners with other nonprofits, including Feeding America, to help spread food and food resources across the state. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the network secured a $50,000 Food Bank and Food Pantry Assistance Grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The food bank also received a $50,000 Share Our Strength Emergency Grant.
On Tuesday, Clearwater Credit Union announced a $25,000 donation to the Montana Food Bank Network during its annual member meeting.
Cooney, who is currently campaigning against U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., for governor, praised the network for its efforts during this challenging time.
“What we’ve seen, especially during COVID, is the need (for food banks) just erupting,” Cooney said. “If it hadn’t been for food banks around the state, a lot of people would have gone hungry. And so this was really the safety net that was so important.”
Gayle Carlson, CEO of the network, said the grant funding has greatly helped the food bank secure supplies. All the grant money has gone directly to finding food resources for the state, Carlson said, with the need much greater now due to distribution delays caused by the coronavirus. Where the network used to have to wait three weeks for product delivery, that wait is now three months.
Carlson cited inefficiencies in the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection process that delay food deliveries and distribution as a principal challenge her organization faces, along with changes in the food distribution models of smaller food banks across the state.
“There’s a lot of systematic things that need to change — the USDA inspection, better ways of handling our agriculture products," Carlson said.
Cooney echoed Carlson’s concerns. Cattle, sheep, swine and goats must undergo federal inspection, a process that delays Montana distribution. On the other hand, bison and venison can be directly processed through the network and distributed more quickly.
Even more than institutional challenges, Carlson mentioned challenges on the small scale.
“Where we have struggles is reaching those rural communities. And seniors. Seniors will be the first to tell you, they don’t want to take food from a family,” Carlson said.
She said the network has been trying to encourage people in those groups to reach out for help, and is working on ways to make that help happen.
The programs supported by Clearwater's donation Tuesday include Mail-A-Meal Program, which aids rural communities. People in need of assistance can sign up to have a 30-pound box of non-perishable food items delivered to their home.
Cooney spoke to the importance of the work such organizations are doing.
“The food banks around the state really did step up, and continue to do so,” he said. “It really has proven to be incredibly important to the people around Montana.”
