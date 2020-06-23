Cooney visits Food Bank Network to see coronavirus adaptations

Gayle Carlson, CEO of the network, said the grant funding has greatly helped the food bank secure supplies. All the grant money has gone directly to finding food resources for the state, Carlson said, with the need much greater now due to distribution delays caused by the coronavirus. Where the network used to have to wait three weeks for product delivery, that wait is now three months.

Carlson cited inefficiencies in the U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection process that delay food deliveries and distribution as a principal challenge her organization faces, along with changes in the food distribution models of smaller food banks across the state.

“There’s a lot of systematic things that need to change — the USDA inspection, better ways of handling our agriculture products," Carlson said.

Cooney echoed Carlson’s concerns. Cattle, sheep, swine and goats must undergo federal inspection, a process that delays Montana distribution. On the other hand, bison and venison can be directly processed through the network and distributed more quickly.

Even more than institutional challenges, Carlson mentioned challenges on the small scale.