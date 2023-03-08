Indigenous Missoulians experience homelessness at rates that exceed their representation in the city’s overall population, according to new research from JG Research and Evaluation.

Unhoused Missoulians are also more likely to be male than female, and the average age range of people without houses stretches from 30 to 60 years old.

Those are all emerging results from an analysis of Missoula’s 10-year plan to end homelessness. The plan reached its conclusion last fall.

Although representatives of the research firm stressed the lack of comprehensive data about the problem in Missoula, they nonetheless identified successes and gaps that were created by implementing the plan.

The greatest success, according to the presenters, was the creation of Missoula’s Coordinated Entry System in 2017. The system allowed for a single entry point into service provision for all Missoulians experiencing houselessness. It helped cut down on competition between service providers, enabled centralized data about the population and increased efficiency all around.

But messaging about the 10-year plan as a whole has been insufficient, the presenters pointed out. In surveys, interviews and focus groups, people in and around the unhoused community reported they didn’t understand what was being done by the city or the endgame of the plan.

The analysis also highlighted other areas for improvement around houseless efforts, including better prevention, diversion and retention.

“Going from being unhoused to housed can be a really dramatic shift,” Erika Bergulund with JG Research and Evaluation pointed out. According to the analysis, Missoula does not have enough supports in place to help people stay in housing before becoming unhoused or after escaping houselessness.

Missoula also lacks sufficient housing stock, and that emerged as one of the city’s greatest hurdles to addressing the houseless issue.

Emily Armstrong, Missoula’s houseless initiatives program manager, said the recent start of leasing at the Trinity affordable housing complexes has been a “huge, huge step for our community.”

JG analyst Brandn Green said the 10-year plan operated “like a good sewage system,” creating successes for the city behind the scenes. But he also pointed to limitations, including communication, engagement, available affordable housing and support for people experiencing substance use disorders.

Green also suggested the time has come for the city to look into developing its next plan to address houselessness.