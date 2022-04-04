COPP says Missoula judges violated campaign laws, decision on prosecution still pending

The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found Missoula’s three municipal judges made multiple Montana campaign finance and practices violations.

Last fall, a volunteer for a competing judge candidate filed complaints with the commissioner accusing Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge of financially coordinating campaign efforts. The allegations say the judges raised contributions as individuals, then essentially pooled the money for management and coordination by Westridge Creative, a campaign consulting firm.

While the commissioner's office concluded the trio did violate campaign laws, enforcement remains in limbo. The commissioner is only tasked with investigating campaign violation complaints and determining if evidence of law-breaking exists.

The three candidates won their elections last November. The complaint was filed by Rosalie Sheehy Cates, a volunteer campaign treasurer for Ethan Lerman’s campaign. Lerman was running in Department 3 against Coolidge.

Three separate decisions by the commissioner's office were filed for each accused candidate.

The findings note that coordination itself is not a violation of the state’s campaign finance law. If an expense is shared between two or more candidates for an election, each candidate is required to disclose the activity on the relevant finance report filed with the commissioner’s office.

“Specifically, coordinated expenditure activities ‘shall be treated and reported as an in-kind contribution from an expenditure by the person funding, facilitating or engaging in’ the activity,” the decision reads.

Many of the findings involve in-kind contributions. In-kind donations aren’t money contributions to candidates, but instead are gifts and services to aid in campaign efforts.

Streano was found to have not reported four in-kind contributions from Parker and four from Coolidge. She accepted in-kinds totaling $644.33 from her two colleagues, which violated Montana campaign finance and practices rules.

Parker also failed to disclose four in-kinds from each of his two colleagues, the decision filing says. He accepted contributions of $633.50 from Streano and $644.33 from Coolidge, both over the limit of in-kind contributions in Montana.

In the commissioner’s judgment of Coolidge, it says he didn’t disclose and properly report four in-kind contributions from Parker and four separate in-kinds from Streano. Additionally, Coolidge accepted $644.33 in in-kind contributions that exceeded Montana’s campaign contribution limits from Parker, and another $633.50 from Streano.

The trio also didn’t include “paid for by” attribution messages on campaign T-shirts, also a violation of campaign law.

In their response to the original complaint filed in the fall, Streano, Parker and Coolidge say Cates failed “to provide evidence of any actual and specific coordinated expenditures.” The judges maintained the three were running separate campaigns with separate bank accounts, and there was no co-mingling of funds. They asked for the complaint to be dismissed.

Streano, Parker and Coolidge declined to comment on Monday while the matter is still pending. WestRidge declined to comment as well.

The decision is referred to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office for consideration of civil prosecution in a district court. If the county attorney waives the right to prosecute, or fails to within 30 days, the matter returns to the commissioner for possible prosecution.

Most matters like this are resolved by payments of a negotiated fine, according to the commissioner's filings.

