Coronavirus likely to cancel more UM study abroad trips

The University of Montana is likely to cancel at least two more study abroad trips to China this summer as the coronavirus persists in the country, and has begun to spread more rapidly outside of mainland China.
In January, UM canceled one planned study abroad trip during spring break to China, Hong Kong and Macau due to concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus, which is believed to have originated at an animal market in Wuhan, China.
As of Tuesday, UM had not canceled any further trips, though UM spokesperson Paula Short said two scheduled trips to China in May and June were likely to be canceled, as the Montana University System has banned MUS-sponsored travel to the country indefinitely.
The MUS ban is in addition to the U.S. Department of State “Do Not Travel” warning for China, the most severe travel recommendation the department issues.
Short said UM was continuing to monitor the worldwide spread of coronavirus as it discusses any further cancellations for other international trips.
“As you know, the situation internationally is very dynamic; we are monitoring and preparing for both eventualities (i.e. trips proceeding and cancellations),” she wrote in an email. “Our top priority is the safety of our students and employees and our plans will be made with safety as our foremost consideration.”
The virus, which has infected more than 92,000 people worldwide and killed nine in the United States as of Tuesday, has proven to be deadly in older populations and people with compromised immune systems. All of the U.S. deaths have been in Washington state, with four coming from the same nursing home.
The vast majority of cases have been in China, where nearly 3,000 people have died from the virus; however, a few other countries have seen the virus spread rapidly in recent weeks.
The Center for Disease Control has recommended Americans avoid all nonessential travel to Italy, Iran and South Korea, in addition to China, as infections in each of the three countries have climbed into the thousands. Japan is also nearing 1,000 cases, putting it in the second tier of CDC advisories, which comes with a recommendation against travel for at-risk groups.
There are currently no faculty-led trips planned for Italy, Short said. The university may be working with individual students who are planning to independently study abroad in affected countries, though she said she did not have information about specific cases on hand Tuesday.
Influenza infects and kills far more people each year than the novel coronavirus has so far; however, there is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus, and much about how it spreads and how long it lasts in the body is still unknown. Coronavirus and severe seasonal flu appear to have similar death rates, according to a paper published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and Dr. H. Clifford Lane, of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The virus causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, possibly leading to pneumonia.
On Jan. 31, the Montana University System issued its first coronavirus travel advisory, banning any MUS-sponsored or affiliated travel to China. The January notice did not include an end date on the ban.
MUS spokesperson Karen Ogden said Monday that the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education was working on an updated travel advisory, which she expected to be released on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the update was not yet available.
The Trump Administration is considering further restrictions on people entering the United States, though President Donald Trump said Tuesday officials were not considering any domestic travel restrictions at this time, multiple national news outlets reported.
In an email, UM's Short said any faculty, staff or students traveling for UM-related activities to countries with State Department travel warnings or CDC Level 3 travel warnings must get permission from the UM International Travel Review Committee.
The committee reviews the academic necessity and appropriateness of the travel and personal preparedness of the traveler,among other factors, Short said. If approved, travelers must sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of traveling despite the federal warnings.
According to UM’s Global Engagement Office website, the university cannot guarantee refunds or academic credit to students in the event of a government-mandated or university-mandated evacuation.