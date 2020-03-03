Coronavirus likely to cancel more UM study abroad trips

The University of Montana is likely to cancel at least two more study abroad trips to China this summer as the coronavirus persists in the country, and has begun to spread more rapidly outside of mainland China.

In January, UM canceled one planned study abroad trip during spring break to China, Hong Kong and Macau due to concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus, which is believed to have originated at an animal market in Wuhan, China.

As of Tuesday, UM had not canceled any further trips, though UM spokesperson Paula Short said two scheduled trips to China in May and June were likely to be canceled, as the Montana University System has banned MUS-sponsored travel to the country indefinitely.

The MUS ban is in addition to the U.S. Department of State “Do Not Travel” warning for China, the most severe travel recommendation the department issues.

Short said UM was continuing to monitor the worldwide spread of coronavirus as it discusses any further cancellations for other international trips.