Coronavirus outbreaks, deaths opaque at MT senior care centers

The state's summary is typically updated weekly, and the most recent report dates back to Nov. 27. According to that report, 97% of the state's long-term care facilities and 51% of the state's assisted living facilities had reported COVID-19 cases. Almost 252 residents had died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, or 38% of the state's total 657 deaths as of the Nov. 27 report.

But even the weekly updates mean the data is quickly obsolete because of the fast-spreading nature of the virus. The outbreak among residents at Village Health, for instance, started soon after one staff member tested positive the week ending Sept. 20 and three more staff members tested positive the week ending Oct. 4. In a little over a month, 80% of the facility's residents at the time had contracted the virus, as well as 61 staff, according to CMS data. Village Health said the facility had zero active cases as of Nov. 24.

Other information from state and federal sources can be scattershot or difficult to decipher. For example, Village Health reported a rising death toll among residents throughout October, totaling nine deaths on Nov. 1, but a CMS update on Nov. 8 listed zero total deaths. Those numbers have since been updated in the most recent CMS data to reflect 18 deaths of residents at the facility due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 15.