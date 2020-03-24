Coronavirus to cost Montana universities millions in losses, extra costs

He said providing the refunds would be a one-time cost. However, the effects of many potential disruptions caused by coronavirus could later include a drop in tuition revenue, fewer students paying fees that fund things like on-campus gyms and dining halls, and a hit to the state budget.

“If there’s a drop in enrollment in the fall, that would cause stress," Trevor said. "In the short term, the refunds and costs may stress campuses, but they should be able to absorb it. But combined with foreseeable and unforeseeable effects over the long-term, that could cause issues.”

Among one of the unforeseeable effects is how long the coronavirus will be affecting the state economy, and therefore the tax revenue used to fund agencies like the university system. Trevor said that state budget officials felt the state government’s tax revenue was still in good shape, but that could change if the large-scale drop in tourism and other economic activities lasts more than a few months.

UM vice president for operations and finance Paul Lasiter said that while the upcoming year and any effects the virus has on enrollment were too difficult to forecast at this point, the next fiscal year's state contribution to UM's budget was already set in place by the legislature.

Higher education officials across the country were working together, Trevor said, to lobby federal representatives to include provisions for colleges and universities in the stimulus packages being worked through Congress. He said he had been in touch with U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, but he said none of the bills that have been voted on in the Senate included provisions for higher education. He said officials were hoping it could make it into the “third round” of stimulus legislation.

