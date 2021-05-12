 Skip to main content
Coroner: Woman found in Missoula river died of accidental drowning
Coroner: Woman found in Missoula river died of accidental drowning

The Missoula County Coroner and Montana State Medical Examiner's Office said on Wednesday that a woman who's body was found in the Clark Fork River on Saturday died of an accidental drowning.

On Tuesday, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Kimberly A. Michell, who was 52. There are no criminal circumstances or foul play suspected in her death, a Wednesday Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department said.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Michell was a member of Missoula’s community.

On Saturday, the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a body in the Clark Fork River adjacent to the 1100 block of West Broadway Street.

Officers pulled the body out of the water and attempted CPR until the Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Emergency Services arrived on scene, the Monday release said. Efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced deceased.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said on Tuesday.

