Corvallis stand-out to take distance running talents to Massachusetts

Corvallis High School distance running star and recent graduate Brinson Wyche learned a lot about determination throughout his high school years.

He practiced it when the COVID pandemic sidelined his sophomore year track season and then again when he broke his arm just before the start of the cross-country season his junior year.

“I also learned a thing or two about making sure to give it my all through the end of any commitment, especially a race,” Wyche said.

This year at the state track meet Wyche was beaten in the final stretch of the 1600m race. He placed second with a time of 4:25.26.

“Even if you think you’re way ahead, there might be somebody behind you, so you have to follow through — all the way,” Wyche said.

Wyche also won the 3200m race with a time of 10:01.06 and placed 3rd in the 800m with a time of 1:58.33 at the state Class A Track Meet this year.

The determination of all of the coaches with Corvallis’ cross-country and track teams was the key factor to his success, and the success of other athletes at his school.

“They’re really a gifted group of people and they’ll get almost anybody really motivated to run, or jump, or throw, to be the best they can be at their event or their sport,” Wyche said.

Not only is Wyche an accomplished athlete, but he also excelled academically and graduated third in his class, according to Corvallis High School counselor Jennifer Gaston-Smith.

“He has not shied away from academic challenges. He has taken seven Advanced Placement classes and has completed the highest level of academic achievement at Corvallis, the Rigorous Core curriculum,” Gaston-Smith wrote.

Wyche was also senior class president, secretary of state for Boys State, student body president for National Honors Society and involved in numerous clubs.

“Being involved has taught me that you’re not going to make the most of life in general if you just sit around and hope opportunities come to you,” Wyche said. “You have to go out and get things. The best thing that you can do for yourself is to be proactive.”

Wyche’s path to college first became illuminated when he was in middle school with the district’s Science Olympiad team, he said.

“All throughout high school they’ve had opportunities for students to capitalize on any academic highlights that they might have and having the Science Olympiad team open to all grades, even underclassmen and freshmen, gets students to start on the academic path earlier,” Wyche said.

He also noted that teachers in all classes — not only the honors and Advanced Placement classes — are dedicated to preparing students for taking the next step to college.

“It’s all centered around students and their success,” Wyche said. “But what I’m trying to say is that the more effort a student puts into Corvallis the better their return will be.”

This fall he will attend college at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts where he will compete for the track and cross country teams and study mechanical engineering.

“Being able to study things that I’ll use in my future career and being able to connect with a set of friends that are also on the same path is really exciting to me,” Wyche said.

When it comes to athletics, he can’t wait to see just how much faster he’ll be able to run.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.