Cost of child care one of biggest challenges facing Missoula County, nationwide study says

A nationwide study looking at the health of counties identified the cost of child care as one of the biggest challenges Missoula County families face.

The University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute released the annual report Wednesday, which looked at more than 90 health-influencing factors including education, housing, jobs, transportation and access to medical care, to rank counties based on health outcomes.

The study found the burden of child care poses one of the greatest challenges to counties nationwide, and Missoula County is no exception.

In Montana, on average, households with two children are spending 31% of their total income on child care, according to the study. In Missoula, households spend an average 25% to 29% of their income on child care costs.

“When a single household expense consumes the majority of a paycheck, it becomes difficult to meet competing needs and can force households into tough decisions like choosing between quality child care, paying rent, and purchasing nutritious food,” the study said.

Child care is considered unaffordable by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services if it takes up more than 7% of a household’s total income.

“As it stands, there is not a single county in the country where child care costs for two children are at or below the affordability benchmark,” a University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute press release stated.

The study goes on to identify racial disparities in access to child care and overall health outcomes.

According to the study, American Indian and Alaska Native families in Montana have a median household income of $35,859, while the median household income for white families in Montana is $58,291.

Missoula’s overall median household income was $63,400, according to the study.

Missoula County ranked sixth out of Montana's 56 counties in terms of health outcomes overall.

Gallatin County took first place, and Roosevelt County had the worst outcomes of any Montana county. In order, the top five counties ahead of Missoula in the rankings were Gallatin County, Carbon County, Madison County, Beaverhead County and Jefferson County.

Missoula County had a 16% rate of adult smoking, an 18% rate of physical inactivity and a 96% rate of high school completion, the report said.

Notably, only 18% of Missoula County’s population reportedly experienced severe housing problems, which the study included if a household lacks complete kitchen or plumbing facilities, is overcrowded or is severely cost-burdened.

The report also provides action items communities can undertake in efforts to improve their health outcomes.

To improve access to child care, Michael Stevenson with the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute suggested implementing child care subsidies and publicly funded pre-kindergarten classes for 3- and 4-year-olds.

The Health Institute also included suggestions for broader health improvements, like expanding government assistance programs such as Earned Income Tax Credits and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute proposes integrating social services across delivery systems and disciplinary boundaries, such as by combining housing with workforce services.

Another option is to provide health care outreach to those whose employers do not offer affordable coverage, who are self-employed or who are unemployed.

To read the full report, visit bit.ly/3xYyp9V.

