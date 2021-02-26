Costs climb at forest recreation sites

For the first time in about two decades, Lolo National Forest user fees will increase at local campgrounds and rental cabins.
“The fees we do have almost entirely stay local with those sites and districts,” Lolo Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton said. “It will help us maintain the level of service that people expect to see with the continued high use we’re getting. We’ve all been seeing the increase in recreational vehicle sales and other equipment for outdoor use. The revenue the fees generate goes right back to maintaining those services.”
Fee increases will come to individual and group campground sites as well as cabin and lookout rentals. For the first time, free sites including the Bighorn, Big Nelson, Fishtrap Lake, Kreis Pond, Lake Inez, Little Joe and Siria campgrounds will now require $10 fees.
Other places that had $6 to $10 fees, such as Lee Creek Campground, will increase to $15. Former $10 sites like Big Larch Campground in Seeley Lake will increase to $20. Most group sites will increase to $50 for day reservations. Pattee Canyon’s group picnic area will shift from a sliding scale to a flat $100.
“There was quite a process to look at our fee systems and increasing our fees based on some of the amenities we have at campgrounds,” Lolo implementation staff officer Chris James said. “We also looked at what neighboring forests were providing for cabin rentals. We strive for some level of consistency.”
About 95% of the revenue collected at recreation sites stays with the local national forest for operations, maintenance and improvements. The changes are part of a Forest Service Region 1 move to align prices with the amenities available at most popular locations, including trash pickup and cleaning.
Many forest campgrounds, along with trails and recreation sites, are still free to the public and do not require any fees. Fee sites are normally high-use, developed areas with more amenities provided that require daily maintenance, cleaning and upkeep. The vast majority of recreation opportunities and sites across the forest will remain free to the public.
Fees have also increased at the Bitterroot National Forest. The forest saw a jump of 80% to 90% in use at some of the sites last year, according to Bitterroot spokesman Tod McKay.
“They were numbers that we had never seen on the forest before,” McKay said. “That added to maintenance needs. Where we may have had to pump a bathroom facility one or two times in a season, last year we had to go back four or five times.”
Fees will increase from $8 a night to $12 at Crazy Creek, Martin Creek, Warm Springs and Rock Creek Horse Camp campgrounds. Visitors will pay $15 at Alta, Rombo, Three Frogs, Charles Waters, Indian Trees and Spring Gulch.
The Lake Como Campground fee will increase from $16 to $25.
In 2022, campers at Sam Billings and Slate Creek will be charged $10 a night. Those campgrounds are currently free.
The Larry Creek and Three Sisters group sites will cost $75 a night. Fales Flat will increase from $15 to $30.
Cabin rentals in the national forests will also see significant fee increases. And from the number of reservations for the upcoming summer season, McKay said it looks like it’s going to be another busy year.
“All of the lookouts, campgrounds and cabins that can be reserved are pretty much full already,” he said. “We don’t think last year was a one-time deal. We’re expecting to see a lot of people again this year.”
This summer, the Lolo Forest adds two new rental cabins to its inventory. The Savenac East Cottage can hold four people on the grounds of the Savenac Historic Tree Nursery in Superior Ranger District. The Big Hole Lookout on the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District is one of just two remaining “Grange-style” lookouts on the Lolo, with a 3-mile hike to access.
The East Cottage and Big Hole Lookout will cost $80 and $45 a night, respectively. Savanac’s bunkhouse and cookhouse, larger facilities, are increasing from $75 to $115.
On the Bitterroot, the popular Wood’s Cabin at Lake Como will increase during the peak season from $60 to $100 a night. The non-peak season will remain at $60. The East Fork Guard Station will go from $30 to $50 a night.
The new changes also include adding the historic Lost Horse Guard Station, built in 1935 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, to the Bitterroot Forest’s popular recreation rental program. The cabin is located on the Darby Ranger District near Lost Horse Creek and the scenic Schumaker Campground at Twin Lakes.
The cabin will undergo some renovations this summer and will likely be available to rent beginning in 2022 for $50 a night.
Lolo Forest spokeswoman Kate Jerman said the fee review process got started in 2015, with an internal look at what services like potable drinking water supply and RV sewage hookups actually cost and how much use they were getting. Once those numbers were available, new fee proposals were distributed to numerous Recreation Advisory Committees in August 2019. There, community volunteers debated the needs and impacts of the change. The proposals also went out for general public comment in 2020.
Former Bitterroot Forest employee Deb Gale chairs the Ravalli County Resource Advisory Council. She said while the regionwide effort to match prices with the services that visitors receive at recreational sites has been happening on other national forests, no one took the idea of raising fees on the popular amenities lightly.
“Everyone held off as long as they could,” Gale said. “Recreation is booming on the Forest and it continues to increase because so many people love the beauty they find there, but Forest Service budgets haven’t necessarily followed that increased demand.
“We know it’s hard to ask people who have utilized these amenities for years, but it’s also hard to ask recreation managers who want to maintain these services for folks and haven’t been able to afford to do that,” she said. “I was happy the RAC voted unanimously to recommend adoption of the proposal.”
Following a robust discussion, Gale said RAC members felt the public would be supportive if the Forest Service would be open to look at the potential of adding amenities, services or extending the season at places where it would be feasible.
“We recognize the important role that recreation and the use of these sites play in our communities and with those who visit the Bitterroot National Forest,” said Bitterroot Forest Supervisor Matt Anderson in a press release. “The new fees will allow continued investment in these sites to ensure the public’s use and enjoyment into the future.
“While the number of people visiting our National Forest is increasing annually, unfortunately, our budget is not,” said Anderson. “We completed a cost analysis of all our campgrounds and cabin fees and found them to be extremely low, in some cases about half of what others with similar amenities are charging. Our goal is to provide a wide spectrum of recreation opportunities across the forest, with fee and non-fee sites. Fee increases at certain sites will allow us to invest in the safety and maintenance that is currently required with the high levels of use that the forest is experiencing.”