Costs climb at forest recreation sites

“We know it’s hard to ask people who have utilized these amenities for years, but it’s also hard to ask recreation managers who want to maintain these services for folks and haven’t been able to afford to do that,” she said. “I was happy the RAC voted unanimously to recommend adoption of the proposal.”

Following a robust discussion, Gale said RAC members felt the public would be supportive if the Forest Service would be open to look at the potential of adding amenities, services or extending the season at places where it would be feasible.

“We recognize the important role that recreation and the use of these sites play in our communities and with those who visit the Bitterroot National Forest,” said Bitterroot Forest Supervisor Matt Anderson in a press release. “The new fees will allow continued investment in these sites to ensure the public’s use and enjoyment into the future.

“While the number of people visiting our National Forest is increasing annually, unfortunately, our budget is not,” said Anderson. “We completed a cost analysis of all our campgrounds and cabin fees and found them to be extremely low, in some cases about half of what others with similar amenities are charging. Our goal is to provide a wide spectrum of recreation opportunities across the forest, with fee and non-fee sites. Fee increases at certain sites will allow us to invest in the safety and maintenance that is currently required with the high levels of use that the forest is experiencing.”

