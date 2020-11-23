Council approves affordable housing project bonds, contract for systemic racism study

"We actually have already submitted for a building permit with development services," said Keenan Whitt, of Blueline Development, the development consultant collaborating on the project with Homeword and the Missoula Housing Authority.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitt said construction would start in the spring of 2021, with hopes to have the development leased and occupied by late 2022.

Council also approved moving forward with a $75,000 contract with the All Nations Health Center to work with LEARN Missoula (Listening,Engaging, Action, Reflection Network) to conduct a research project and provide a "place-based action plan that is created by and centered upon Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)," according to city documents.

"As a Latina woman and a person of color and a first generation immigrant to serve on City Council, I think it's incredibly important that we invest in this," Councilor Mirtha Becerra said. "This research can provide us with a lens through which we can then make improvements to the systemic racism of our community."

Council approved the contract in a 9-3 vote with councilors Jesse Ramos, Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voting against the motion.