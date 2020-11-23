Council approves affordable housing project bonds, contract for systemic racism study

The Missoula City Council had a full agenda Monday, when it approved a master plan for downtown riverside parks and trails, approved bonds for an affordable housing project and funding for a systemic racism study.
Council also voted on the controversial flavored tobacco ordinance that would prohibit the sale of flavored electronic tobacco products and self-serve access to all tobacco products, but did not come to a decision by press time.
In one vote of the night, the council approved a resolution for the city to issue tax exempt bonds to fund the affordable rental housing project known as Trinity Apartments. The project will be financed with the bonds and the use of 4% low-income housing tax credits. The use of tax credits and tax-exempt bonds will allow developers to borrow less money during construction, passing the savings onto individuals and families in the form of lower rents, according to city documents.
The 200-home project will be located on two sites in Missoula, with 70 homes to be built on the Cooley block that was previously Skyview Trailer Park, and with 130 homes on a Mullan site, said Eran Pehan, director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation.
The bonds pose no financial implications for city tax payers, and are repaid from the proceeds of the tax credits.
"We actually have already submitted for a building permit with development services," said Keenan Whitt, of Blueline Development, the development consultant collaborating on the project with Homeword and the Missoula Housing Authority.
Whitt said construction would start in the spring of 2021, with hopes to have the development leased and occupied by late 2022.
Council also approved moving forward with a $75,000 contract with the All Nations Health Center to work with LEARN Missoula (Listening,Engaging, Action, Reflection Network) to conduct a research project and provide a "place-based action plan that is created by and centered upon Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)," according to city documents.
"As a Latina woman and a person of color and a first generation immigrant to serve on City Council, I think it's incredibly important that we invest in this," Councilor Mirtha Becerra said. "This research can provide us with a lens through which we can then make improvements to the systemic racism of our community."
Council approved the contract in a 9-3 vote with councilors Jesse Ramos, Sandra Vasecka and John Contos voting against the motion.
"Just because we don't support this doesn't mean that we are racist," Ramos said. "...The fact of the matter is that this sounds like another plan that sounds good but doesn't actually do any good so that is why I'm not supporting this."
The council also unanimously approved the North Riverside Parks and Trails Master Plan which focuses on revitalizing and redesigning the city's parks and trails north of the Clark Fork River from Russell Street to Missoula College. The plan includes ideas such as an ice skating ribbon near Caras Park, new sports courts in Kiwanis Park, more connectivity from downtown to the riverfront trail, and other changes to Caras Park, East Caras Park and Bess Reed Park, as well as Lions Park and Kiwanis Park.
Mayor John Engen noted does not commit funding to any projects in any particular order included in the plan.
